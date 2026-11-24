This week’s slate of new movies across the best streaming services is set, and with 14 new arrivals, you've got plenty of options to consider. That’s why I’ve combed through the full list and picked out some highlights on platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Apple TV.

The biggest newcomer this week is actually on premium streaming. The movie that everybody has been talking about will be available to watch at home; I, of course, refer to “You Can See Everything.” Alternatively, Netflix has a new WWII movie, HBO Max has a fantastical adventure great for young’uns, and Hulu has an entertaining buddy-style action-comedy.

Below you’ll find more details on my recommendations this week, followed by a full list of all the new movies heading to streaming services this week. We also have a guide to the top TV shows you can watch in the coming days.

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5 top new movies to stream this week

‘You Can See Everything’ (PVOD)

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I finally got to see “You Can See Everything” over the weekend (thanks to its delayed international rollout). And even with high expectations because of the incredible word-of-mouth I’d seen on social media for weeks, it still blew me away. It’s being touted as one of the year’s best movies, and holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally strong viewer rating of 95%. A shoo-in for awards season, it's one of 2026's most buzzy new releases.

Take it from me: This is a doc where the less you know before watching, the better. So, to avoid spoiling anything, I’ll keep the following outline vague. Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, it follows the infamous fraudster Elizabeth Holmes 34 days before she’s due to be sent to prison. Holmes allows a film crew to document her daily life, but what starts as a simple documentary warps into something significantly more complex.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 24

‘The Mosquito Bowl’ (Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is taking a break from dropping new holiday movies this week to bring subscribers a new war movie based on Buzz Bissinger’s non-fiction novel of the same name. Set in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, it tackles familiar themes for the war genre, focusing on the loss of innocence and the great sacrifices made to defend the freedoms we enjoy today. But despite seemingly laudable intentions, it’s received fairly lukewarm reviews.

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Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis, it follows a quartet of promising young football players who park their athletic dreams to enlist in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. On the front lines, they face numerous hardships but also participate in a football game that became known as “The Mosquito Bowl” ahead of the Battle of Okinawa. Which, for a moment, let these troops forget the horrors of war.

Watch on Netflix starting November 25

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ (Apple TV)

Way of the Warrior Kid — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

“The Way of the Warrior Kid” so closely resembles “The Karate Kid” that I half-wonder if it’s legally actionable. The inspiration for Apple’s new coming-of-age drama movie is so clear that even the title doesn’t try to hide it. But imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I can’t say this Apple original looks like a critical darling-in-waiting, but hopefully it’ll offer some feel-good fun. And surely it can’t be received worse than the 2010 “Karate Kid” reboot, right?

Chris Pratt stars as Uncle Jake, a US Navy SEAL staying with his older sister, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), over the summer after being injured in the line of duty. Taking his nephew, Marc (Jude Hill), under his wing, Jake resolves to help him learn to stand up for himself against a pack of school-year bullies. Cue the epic training montage and scenes of family bonding.

Watch on Apple TV starting November 25

‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ (HBO Max)

The Magic Faraway Tree | Official Trailer | In Cinemas Everywhere 27 March - YouTube Watch On

I’ve got a personal reason to recommend “The Magic Faraway Tree.” The original Enid Blyton books were a childhood favorite, so seeing characters like Moonface (Nonso Anozie) and Saucepan Man (Dustin Demri-Burns) on the big screen transported me to a simpler time. The fantasy adventure is a whimsical ride, and clearly made with younger viewers in mind. Grown-ups might find it a little too simplistic, but if you’ve got young kids, I bet they’ll love it. Just don’t blame me if they want to watch it on repeat for weeks.

Starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan and Rebecca Ferguson (who’s deliciously wicked as the villain, Dame Snap), “The Magic Faraway Tree” sees a family move from the big city to the countryside in hopes of a simpler, technology-free life. Once in their new digs, the family’s three children discover a magical tree full of quirky inhabitants, and if that wasn’t exciting enough, the tree can also transport them to dazzling fantasy lands.

Watch on HBO Max starting November 27

‘Runner’ (Hulu)

Runner | Official Teaser | 16+ | Now Streaming | Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson | Angel - YouTube Watch On

I can’t say that Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson would have been my first choice if you’d asked me to assemble a dream duo for a “buddy” action movie, but it’s a combination that works surprisingly well in practice. Which isn’t to say “Runner” is flawless; the plot is very pedestrian, but the action is entertaining, and Ritchson and Wilson’s dynamic is great.

Ritchson plays a former soldier, now working as a “runner,” essentially a courier for high-value items, both legal and illegal. Tasked with making a critical medical delivery, he reluctantly teams up with an unlikely ally, Wilson’s Ben Bishop. A young girl’s life hangs in the balance, and the job is complicated when the pair become the target of a criminal cartel. “Runner” is a fast-paced action-comedy, with a pair of likable leads. It’s disposable fun.

Watch on Hulu starting November 27

New movies on streaming this week (Nov. 24-30)

NOVEMBER 24

"Breeder" (PVOD)

"California Schemin" (PVOD)

"Fjord" (PVOD)

"The Samurai and the Prisoner" (PVOD)

"The Social Reckoning" (PVOD)

"Wicker" (PVOD)

"You Can See Everything" (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 25

"The Mosquito" (Netflix)

"Way of the Warrior Kid" (Apple TV)

NOVEMBER 27

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