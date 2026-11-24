Christmas is not too far away, which means it’s the perfect time to start working your way through some festive movies. The season has already begun for me, and I always love having a Christmas movie playing in the background while I get on with things. Thankfully, you don’t have to look far for something to watch, as Prime Video has plenty of holiday treats worth adding to your watchlist.

Whether you’re in the mood for a feel-good romantic comedy, a laugh-out-loud festive adventure or a classic Christmas favorite, there’s something for every kind of movie night. I’ve rounded up five of the best Christmas movies to stream on Prime Video right now, including a few familiar gems and some newer releases you might have missed.

So grab a blanket, make yourself a hot chocolate and settle in for a little holiday movie marathon.

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‘Elf’ (2003)

Elf (2003) Official Trailer #1 - Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Christmas Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Of course, we had to start with one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time. “Elf” has become a modern holiday staple, and a big part of its charm comes from Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell’s approach to the comedy. The film holds a real nostalgic festive look and includes plenty of cozy moments and wonderfully silly humor. Favreau also recognized the value of letting improvised scenes breathe, including Buddy’s hilarious deadpan exchange with a colleague in the office mailroom. It's the contrast between Buddy’s childlike enthusiasm and everyone else’s everyday cynicism that makes the comedy work so well.

After accidentally crawling into Santa’s sack as a baby, Buddy (Will Ferrell) is transported to the North Pole, where he’s raised by Santa’s elves. However, after discovering he’s actually human, the adult Buddy sets off for New York City to find his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a workaholic children’s book publisher who has no idea he exists. Wearing his full elf outfit, Buddy struggles to fit into the busy city while getting to know his new family, including his younger half-brother Michael (Daniel Tay). Along the way, he also catches the attention of department-store employee Jovie (Zooey Deschanel).

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‘Scrooged’ (1998)

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

“Scrooged” is a great choice if you prefer your Christmas movies with a slightly darker edge. Starring Bill Murray, this modern take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” swaps traditional festive sweetness for sharp comedy, media satire and plenty of cynical laughs. It might have divided audiences when it first arrived, but it’s since become a cult Christmas favorite, and definitely one I add to my watchlist this time of year. I also appreciate how it balances its darker comedy with some genuinely heartfelt moments. Think of it as the perfect anti-Hallmark holiday movie.

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Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is a ruthless and cynical television executive preparing a lavish live broadcast of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve. More interested in ratings than giving his employees time off, Frank has little patience for anyone who gets in his way. But his plans are interrupted when the ghost of his former mentor appears, warning him that three spirits will soon pay him a visit. Over the course of the night, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take Frank on a series of unexpected journeys, forcing him to confront his childhood, his relationships and what lies ahead if he continues down his current path.

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‘Red One’ (2024)

RED ONE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Red One” might have divided critics, but there’s plenty of festive fun to be had in this big-budget Christmas action-comedy. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make an entertaining double act, with their buddy-comedy chemistry helping the film through some of its cheesier moments. J.K. Simmons is another highlight as a surprisingly buff and wonderfully enthusiastic Santa Claus. It’s not exactly subtle, but I found it an enjoyable seasonal watch, especially if you like a generous dose of action and silliness in Christmas flicks.

When Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons), also known by his codename Red One, is kidnapped from the North Pole just days before Christmas, it’s up to his head of security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), to bring him home. With Christmas Eve fast approaching, Callum reluctantly joins forces with Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans), a notorious bounty hunter and hacker whose actions inadvertently exposed Santa’s secret location. Together, the unlikely pair embark on a globe-trotting rescue mission, travelling across the world and encountering all sorts of mythical creatures along the way.

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‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

It’s interesting to think that “It’s a Wonderful Life” wasn’t originally intended to become a Christmas movie. After its copyright wasn’t renewed in 1974, it became a regular fixture on television during the festive season, introducing new generations to Frank Capra’s classic. And it’s easy to see why it stuck around. James Stewart delivers a wonderful performance in a story that reminds us there’s always hope, even during the darkest times. It’s one of those genuinely feel-good films that leaves you feeling a little more positive about life.

George Bailey (James Stewart) is a businessman living in the small town of Bedford Falls who has spent much of his life putting his own ambitions aside to help others. But when a financial crisis threatens his family business on Christmas Eve, George finds himself facing the possibility of losing everything. Overwhelmed by his circumstances, he begins to question what the world would look like if he had never been born. That’s when Clarence, a guardian angel hoping to earn his wings, arrives to show George an alternate version of Bedford Falls, where he discovers just how differently things might have turned out without him.

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‘Clashing Through the Snow’ (2026)

Clashing Through The Snow - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It’s also that time of year when streaming services start rolling out their festive originals, and Prime Video is getting into the Christmas spirit with “Clashing Through the Snow.” Starring Christopher Briney from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and Michelle Randolph, this cozy romantic comedy has all the ingredients for an enjoyable holiday watch. It has the classic enemies-to-lovers setup, which gives the central relationship plenty of room for bickering and romantic tension. Add in a snowy road trip and two appealing leads, and there’s plenty to enjoy. The timing is also spot on, arriving just as Thanksgiving week kicks off.

In “Clashing Through the Snow,” rival publishing editors Ryan Mitchell (Christopher Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Michelle Randolph) find themselves competing for their jobs after their company announces budget cuts. Both are sent to New York to secure a major book deal that could save their careers, but their plans take a turn when a Christmas snowstorm grounds their flight. With no other way to reach the city in time, the pair are forced to share a rental car and embark on a cross-country road trip together. Along the way, unexpected detours, roadside mishaps and encounters with strangers make their journey far more complicated than either anticipated.

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