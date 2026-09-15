Get game day ready with official NFL hats, socks and more from $20

The NFL season is here! If you're excited and ready to show your support for your favorite team, then why not pick up one of these great pieces of official merchandise?

For this article we've selected everything from hats and bracelets to team socks (in quite a few designs) and cute key fobs. And while we haven't been able to cover every team (there are 32 of them, after all), there's still a lot to choose from here.

Even better, all of these pieces cost less than $50, so you can support your sporting heroes without breaking the bank. Check out our selections below...

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