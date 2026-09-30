How to watch NFL 2026 for FREE with Fubo
Watch nearly every NFL game with this free trial
Watch NFL 2026 live streams with a free 5-day trial to Fubo, so you don't miss a touchdown, interception or sack of another monster football season. From Matthew Stafford leading a stacked Rams roster, to Josh Allen trying to get the Bills to the Super Bowl there are more plot lines than your average episode of "Days of Our Lives".
You can watch NFL 2026 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE with a 5-day trial to Fubo.
The 2026 NFL season runs from September 9, 2026 to February 14, 2027.
• (U.S.) — Fubo (5-day FREE trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try IPVanish — 83% Off
The un-retired Aaron Donald, plus star rusher Myles Garrett, have also added to the Rams Super Bowl possibilities, albeit with a knee injury limiting Garrett's game time early on.
Joining them in the weighty NFC West, the 49ers have Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey as options for Brock Purdy's golden arm, while reigning champions the Seahawks have the excellent Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp leading their offense.
The Seahawks did, though, lose running back Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs and the Super Bowl MVP has revitalized Kansas City's offense. Josh Allen and the Bills also look likely to go deep in the playoffs, as do the Bengals for whom Joe Burrow now has myriad targets and a defense to match. Then there's the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who uses his legs better than any quarterback in the league.
Check out how to watch NFL 2026 from anywhere, including free options, with a 5-day trial to Fubo.
NFL games are shown across multiple networks, and Fubo's Pro plan ($88.99/month, $63.99 for the first month) or Fubo Sports + News plan ($64.99/month, $54.99 for the first month) include almost every channel you need, including FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network.
Both plans come with a 5-day FREE trial, too.
Watch NFL 2026 from anywhere
Away from home and blocked from watching the 2026 NFL season?
You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:
🟩 IPVanish — Just $2.49/month
IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL streaming service.
✅ Save up to 83%
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✅ Unlocks Fubo
Get IPVanish and watch your NFL live streams from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fubo and watch NFL 2026 live.
How to watch NFL 2026 live streams in the U.S. on Fubo
This season, the majority of NFL games are being televised on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network.
Fubo carries all the broadcast channels (but not streamers Netflix and Prime Video), plus ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network, on its Sports + News plan. It usually costs $64.99/month, but you'll get your first month for $54.99 after a 5-day FREE trial.
If you're on vacation outside the U.S., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams via Fubo by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.
Who's showing Super Bowl LXI?
Super Bowl LXI (aka Super Bowl 61), will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 14, 2027.
The game will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, both of which are available on Fubo.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks' for FREE
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2026-2027 season
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
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