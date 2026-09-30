How to watch NFL 2026 for FREE with Fubo

Watch NFL 2026 live streams with a free 5-day trial to Fubo, so you don't miss a touchdown, interception or sack of another monster football season. From Matthew Stafford leading a stacked Rams roster, to Josh Allen trying to get the Bills to the Super Bowl there are more plot lines than your average episode of "Days of Our Lives".

You can watch NFL 2026 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE with a 5-day trial to Fubo.

NFL 2026 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2026 NFL season runs from September 9, 2026 to February 14, 2027.

• (U.S.) — Fubo (5-day FREE trial)

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The un-retired Aaron Donald, plus star rusher Myles Garrett, have also added to the Rams Super Bowl possibilities, albeit with a knee injury limiting Garrett's game time early on.

Joining them in the weighty NFC West, the 49ers have Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey as options for Brock Purdy's golden arm, while reigning champions the Seahawks have the excellent Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp leading their offense.

The Seahawks did, though, lose running back Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs and the Super Bowl MVP has revitalized Kansas City's offense. Josh Allen and the Bills also look likely to go deep in the playoffs, as do the Bengals for whom Joe Burrow now has myriad targets and a defense to match. Then there's the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who uses his legs better than any quarterback in the league.

Check out how to watch NFL 2026 from anywhere, including free options, with a 5-day trial to Fubo.

Watch NFL on Fubo NFL games are shown across multiple networks, and Fubo's Pro plan ($88.99/month, $63.99 for the first month) or Fubo Sports + News plan ($64.99/month, $54.99 for the first month) include almost every channel you need, including FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network. Both plans come with a 5-day FREE trial, too.

Watch NFL 2026 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the 2026 NFL season?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fubo and watch NFL 2026 live.

How to watch NFL 2026 live streams in the U.S. on Fubo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This season, the majority of NFL games are being televised on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and NFL Network.

Fubo carries all the broadcast channels (but not streamers Netflix and Prime Video), plus ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network, on its Sports + News plan. It usually costs $64.99/month, but you'll get your first month for $54.99 after a 5-day FREE trial.

If you're on vacation outside the U.S., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams via Fubo by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

Who's showing Super Bowl LXI? Super Bowl LXI (aka Super Bowl 61), will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 14, 2027. The game will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, both of which are available on Fubo.

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