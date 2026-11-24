Over the last two years, AI greed has been largely to blame for rising prices across the tech world, from video game consoles to phones and laptops. It may have just claimed another victim, like Jason slowly tromping through Camp Crystal Lake.

A new report from the Korean publication ETNews claims that Samsung will be shifting from an annual release of its Galaxy Watch lineup to a biennial cycle. By skipping 2027, the Galaxy Watch 10 would be the first one to not be released annually since Samsung debuted its first Galaxy smartwatch in 2018.

Now, as ETNews points out, "chipflation" is only partially to blame for this potential shift. However, it's certainly a major portion of it.

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Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) division, responsible for the tech giant's smartphones, wearables, and more, has posted for profit losses for two quarters. The whole division is going through some major restructuring. That starts with Won-Joon Choi who was just announced as the new head of MX, less than four days ago.

Choi was previously the division's COO and led the launches of the S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8 series.

Tom's Guide reached out to Samsung for confirmation but did not receive a response in time for publication. We will update this article if the company responds.

What's to blame?

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The decision to delay the next Galaxy Watch is part of an aggressive push to make Samsung's mobile division more profitable. Part of that is streamlining the company's product lineup.

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The increased prices of RAM and other key components have severely cut into Samsung's costs. Much of it is driven by Samsung's own chip fabrication division, which has fed into the AI chip frenzy.

Already, the company is reportedly cutting smartphone shipments by 30% with a focus on high-end models. A focus on premium, high-end models isn't new; other companies like Lenovo have already pursued it this year.

But also, the Galaxy Watch 9, a perfectly solid smartwatch, didn't move the needle when it debuted this summer. Plus, it suffered from a price hike as well. We praised the health insights that Samsung hasn't paywalled, unlike rivals, but at the end of the day its a more expensive Galaxy Watch 8. We didn't even include it in our picks for best smartwatch, a rarity for Samsung's usually excellent wearable.

“As hardware innovation has reached a mature stage, the company appears to have concluded that releasing new products every year is no longer cost-effective," industry insiders told ETNews.

What's next?

(Image credit: Future)

According to ETNews, the gap year could be filled in by new software updates and enhancements to existing health tracking features.

Also, Samsung may release its own Galaxy Fit model à la the recently released Google Fitbit Edge and Fitbit Air. Samsung has had versions, but nothing new has really hit in the last three years. Though at the beginning of November, a new fitness track was leaked as potential rival to the Fitbit Edge.

Perhaps, RAMageddon aside, this should be the model. In recent years, excitement for new phones, watches, and other annual tech hasn't really hit because, like EA Sports' ongoing Madden franchise, these iterative updates typically don't really justify the cost of upgrading.

Besides, Samsung already does this with the "Classic" model and the newer Galaxy Watch Ultra high-end watch, both of which are on two year cycles.

A year or more of development time could finally bring about true innovation and change.

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