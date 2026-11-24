Hurry! Sony’s retro MDR-3R wired headphones are back in stock for Black Friday — and they’ve sold out 3 times already
Who knew retro would be so popular?
Wired headphones proved to be a real surprise category this year, and Sony recently cashed in by releasing the MDR-3R wired headphones, which proved so popular that they've sold out three times since launching mere weeks ago.
Good news for you, fans of the 80s: The Sony MDR-3R are back in stock, so you better act fast before they sell out again.
The Sony MDR-3R headphones are currently only available in silver with orange and blue earpads (you get a set of each). The "Stranger Things" limited edition models are still sold out.
As iconic as the Sony Walkman, Sony's headphones were that era's AirPods; instantly recognizable by anyone who spotted them on the street. The 2026 version of these trades in the 3.5mm headphone jack for a USB-C port, which makes more sense given how many smartphones have ditched dedicated audio ports. It also has a set of inline volume controls as well as a microphone, so you can use them to take phone calls.
Now, don't expect stellar audio quality out of these, but our own Kate Kozuch took a pair for a spin, and said that they're definitely more for the look than the fidelity. This is a nostalgia play more than anything else.
As of this writing, Sony is estimating a ship date of December 5, so you'll have to wait a week or two before you get them. But, if you're planning on gifting them, it'll leave you plenty of time to get them wrapped.
Shop Black Friday deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
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