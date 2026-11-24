Wired headphones proved to be a real surprise category this year, and Sony recently cashed in by releasing the MDR-3R wired headphones, which proved so popular that they've sold out three times since launching mere weeks ago.

Good news for you, fans of the 80s: The Sony MDR-3R are back in stock, so you better act fast before they sell out again.

Sony MDR-3R: $59 at Sony The Sony MDR-3R headphones are currently only available in silver with orange and blue earpads (you get a set of each). The "Stranger Things" limited edition models are still sold out.

As iconic as the Sony Walkman, Sony's headphones were that era's AirPods; instantly recognizable by anyone who spotted them on the street. The 2026 version of these trades in the 3.5mm headphone jack for a USB-C port, which makes more sense given how many smartphones have ditched dedicated audio ports. It also has a set of inline volume controls as well as a microphone, so you can use them to take phone calls.

Now, don't expect stellar audio quality out of these, but our own Kate Kozuch took a pair for a spin, and said that they're definitely more for the look than the fidelity. This is a nostalgia play more than anything else.

As of this writing, Sony is estimating a ship date of December 5, so you'll have to wait a week or two before you get them. But, if you're planning on gifting them, it'll leave you plenty of time to get them wrapped.