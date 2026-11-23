Elon Musk's company is facing two new lawsuits over its image-generation capabilities, raising serious questions about what happens when powerful AI tools can manipulate photographs of real people without their permission.

Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits on Monday against SpaceX, the parent company of Grok developer xAI and social media platform X. Both states allege that the company failed to implement adequate safeguards against the creation of nonconsensual sexual images, including child sexual abuse material.

According to Reuters, these are the first lawsuits brought by U.S. states over the controversy, although several attorneys general have already investigated Grok's image-generation features.

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The lawsuits also raise a broader concern for anyone who shares photos online. As AI image generators become more realistic and accessible, how much control do people actually have over what others can create using their pictures?

Here's what happened, what the lawsuits allege and what it could mean for Grok users.

Why are Virginia and Oregon suing Grok?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The lawsuits focus on Grok's ability to generate sexualized images and videos from existing photographs.

Grok includes image-generation and editing features that can transform an uploaded photo using text instructions. According to the states, users exploited these capabilities to create explicit or partially nude images of real people without their knowledge or consent.

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The complaints specifically point to Grok's controversial "spicy mode," which the states say enabled the generation of sexual content without sufficient protections.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield argue that the company promoted the safety of its tools while failing to prevent the creation and distribution of harmful images.

The states accuse SpaceX of violating consumer protection laws and are seeking financial penalties, damages and court orders requiring the company to stop the alleged violations.

These are allegations in civil lawsuits, not findings of wrongdoing by a court.

How widespread was the problem?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the most alarming figures cited in the lawsuits comes from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

The organization estimated that between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026, Grok generated and posted approximately 3 million sexualized images on X, including around 23,000 images that appeared to depict children.

That works out to roughly 190 sexualized images every minute over the study period.

The figures are estimates from the organization's research rather than a confirmed count of illegal images. Nevertheless, the scale described in the study has become a central part of the states' allegations.

The Virginia Attorney General's Office also alleges that nearly 30% of the sexualized images of children identified in the study remained publicly accessible on X at least a week after they were identified.

Didn't Grok already introduce safety restrictions?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Yes. In January 2026, xAI announced restrictions on Grok's image-editing capabilities, including measures intended to prevent users from generating images of real people in revealing clothing where doing so would be illegal.

However, subsequent reporting raised questions about whether the changes were effective.

In February, Reuters found that Grok could still generate sexualized images of people even when prompts explicitly stated that the subjects had not consented.

The new lawsuits argue that the company's safeguards were inadequate and that its public assurances about user safety were misleading. The company has separately taken legal action against individuals it alleges misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material.

What does this mean for people who use Grok?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For most users, the concern goes beyond generating inappropriate AI images.

The lawsuits highlight a growing problem with generative AI: someone may be able to use a photograph of another person to produce realistic fabricated content without that person's permission.

An AI-generated image does not have to depict something that actually happened to cause harm. A convincing fake can be copied, shared or used to harass someone, especially when it circulates on a major social media platform.

The risk is particularly concerning for parents whose children's photos may be publicly accessible online. These lawsuits do not mean that every Grok user has had their photos manipulated, nor do they establish that simply uploading a photo to X causes Grok to generate an explicit image.

Still, they are a reminder that publicly available images can be vulnerable to misuse by people with access to powerful AI editing tools.

Users concerned about this risk can review the visibility of their social media accounts, limit public sharing of sensitive images and report manipulated content when they encounter it. Such precautions cannot eliminate the possibility of misuse, especially when a photograph has already been copied or circulated elsewhere.

What happens next?

Both states are seeking penalties and court orders aimed at stopping the alleged unlawful conduct. The courts have not yet determined whether SpaceX violated either state's consumer protection laws.

The company also faces more than a dozen lawsuits from individuals who allege that Grok was used to create nonconsensual sexual images of them.

The outcome of the lawsuit could help determine how much responsibility AI companies bear when their tools are used to create harmful images of real people.

But for now, the Grok lawsuits underscore a concern that extends to AI image generation as it has become remarkably powerful, but protecting the people whose likenesses appear in those images remains an unresolved challenge.

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