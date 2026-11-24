Black Friday walking pad deals — up to $280 off WalkingPad, DeerRun and more
Save cash, get fit with these Black Friday walking pad deals
Yes, I know it's only Tuesday, but Black Friday deals are already arriving. And that means it's a good time to buy one of the best under desk treadmills or walking pads. Get a head start on the new year gym rush by getting your steps back up in December!
The best walking pad deal we've found so far is on the Mokirui Walking Pad, reduced from $429 to $149 at Amazon, with a further 10% available via a coupon. Our favorite walking pad, the DeerRun Q1 Mini is also on sale for just $118 at Amazon.
But there are plenty more deals to be had on other models. Read on to save money and boost your step count.
Black Friday Walking Pad deals: Quick list
- DeerRun Q1: was $139 now $118 @ Amazon
- Mokirui Walking Pad: was $429 now $149 @ Amazon
- WalkingPad Z1: was $329 now $265 @ Amazon
- WalkingPad C2: was $449 now $361 @ Amazon
- WalkingPad P1: was $399 now $312 @ Amazon
Early Black Friday walking pad deals
The DeerRun Q1 Mini is our favorite walking pad overall. In our testing, we loved its ease of use, fairly compact design that was easy to store under a desk, and its affordable price. That last part just got even better!
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The Mokirui Walking Pad is currently on a hefty discount, down from $429 to $149. Better yet, you'll get another 10% off using a coupon, making this outrageously cheap. It features adjustable incline and decline, and although it doesn't fold, should still be compact enough to fit under a standing desk.
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The WalkingPad Z1 is our favorite treadmill from the WalkingPad brand, and one of our top picks overall. In our WalkingPad Z1 review, we absolutely loved that this treadmill folds, meaning you can store it extremely easy while you're not walking. That means when sitting down, it's less likely to get in the way. It's the ideal choice for compact office setups.
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In our WalkingPad C2 review, we really appreciated how compact and easy the treadmill was to store. Despite that, the actual belt size is fairly generous, making it good for those with a longer stride. The maximum speed is a little low, but if you're just getting steps up while working, that shouldn't matter too much.
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The WalkingPad P1, proved easy to set up and use, and is excellent for getting your steps up. Once again, it folds for easy under-desk storage. We had a few issues with the remote during testing, although that might not be a dealbreaker given the price reduction.
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Peter is a Senior Editor at Tom's Guide, heading up the site's Reviews team and Cameras section. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.
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