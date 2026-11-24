Early 2027 is going to be a surprisingly important period for the iPhone, and it's all thanks to the iPhone 18. Rather than release the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 in the fall, both phones have are reportedly launching early next year — with rumors claiming they'll arrive alongside iPhone 18e in the spring.

Now that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo are out in the world, the rumors are starting to reveal more about the three upcoming iPhones. The latest leaks suggest that we may even see some design changes, especially in the look and feel of the rear cameras.

First look at the iPhone 18 Air and iPhone 18 dummy units. The biggest change is the iPhone 18 Air, which now features two rear cameras instead of one, while the standard iPhone 18 retains a design similar to the iPhone 17. https://t.co/MdOVuwPlm3November 20, 2026

According to dummy units leaked by Sonny Dickson, the iPhone 18 will look more or less the same as the iPhone 17, complete with the two vertical camera lenses on the back. The iPhone Air 2 will apparently be similar to the original iPhone Air, albeit with an additional camera lens.

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That's right, the iPhone Air 2 could fix one of its biggest issues and take some visual inspiration from the iPhone Duo in the process. However, the camera bar on the dummy units does stretch across the entire width of the phone, whereas the iPhone Duo only covers around three quarters of a single side.

It's likely that this is an ultrawide camera, which should mean the Air 2's camera capabilities will be closer to that of the iPhone 18 rather than the (presumably) single-camera iPhone 18e. That's even more likely when you remember that telephoto lenses take up a lot of space, and considering the slimline nature of the iPhone Air, that space is already at a premium.

Of course, we do need to be wary of all sorts of leaks and claims online, especially since Dickson recently posted alleged Galaxy S27 Ultra dummy units that contradict every rumor we've heard so far. So take these designs with a grain of salt.

iPhone 18e could get some changes too

(Image credit: Future)

While the iPhone 18 may not be getting any changes (if Dickson's dummy units are to be believed), the same may not be true for the iPhone 18e. Engadget claims to have seen CAD files of the phone, and apparently it could be coming with a square-shaped camera bump.

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The site also claims that other CAD images showcase the iPhone Air 2 with a second rear camera, and an iPhone 18 that is mostly unchanged from the iPhone 17.

Engadget doesn't provide any of the CAD images, or even renders of what the redesigned camera bump might look like. However, Engadget says it looks like the square module on the back of the iPad Pro M5, which gives us some idea of what this alleged redesign could look like — assuming the claims are actually true.

The iPad Pro M5 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Personally, I'm a little bit skeptical, on account of the fact that we don't actually see the CAD images that are referenced in the initial report. Likewise, I'm not so sure Apple would redesign the iPhone 18e's camera bump considering the E-series cameras have so far been solo camera lenses with a pinhead-sized microphone and LED flash. A boxed-in bump seems like an odd design choice.

Plus, that redesign wouldn't really work if the iPhone 18 does stick with the same design as before. I'd be more inclined to believe reports that the iPhone 18 would get a square camera bump, but we don't know if such a thing will happen. Dickson's dummy unit, and Engadget's own reporting, suggest not.

We'll find out for sure next year, and current rumors suggest that these three phones will arrive in February or March.

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