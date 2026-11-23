Season 2 of "Mobland" concluded with an explosive finale last Friday setting us up just perfectly for season 3 to return in 2027.
Now, with this Black Friday deal, you can watch both seasons of MobLand on Paramount+ for $2.99 for the first two months of your subscription.
Paramount+ Essential is the streamer’s ad-supported membership, giving you access to more than 40,000 episodes and movies, including exclusive originals, hit CBS shows and select Showtime series. You can also watch NFL games on CBS, UEFA Champions League matches and UFC events, with up to three simultaneous streams. Normally $8.99 a month, it’s included in this Black Friday deal, meaning you can get over 60% off.
Get Paramount+ Essential for $2.99 a month for 2 months
Paramount+ Premium is the top-tier membership, offering everything included with the Essential tier, plus ad-free on-demand streaming, all Showtime originals, live access to your local CBS station and downloads for offline viewing. You can also enjoy select titles in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision and HDR10. Normally $13.99 a month, this Black Friday deal brings the price right now, saving you around 79%.
Get Paramount+ Premium for $2.99 a month for 2 months
If "MobLand" isn't up your street, then don't fret! Paramount+ might still be a great streaming option for you.
There are lots of great titles available of Paramount+, and for $2.99 for your first two months, you can afford to give it a try.
Other Paramount+ shows
- Land Man
- Yellowjackets
- Tulsa King
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians
- South Park
- Fraiser
- Survivor
- Yellowstone
When can I watch MobLand online?
"MobLand" season 2 comes to an end Friday, November 20.
You can watch both season in full on Paramount+
'MobLand' trailer
More from Tom's Guide
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Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
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