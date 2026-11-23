Season 2 of "Mobland" concluded with an explosive finale last Friday setting us up just perfectly for season 3 to return in 2027.

Now, with this Black Friday deal, you can watch both seasons of MobLand on Paramount+ for $2.99 for the first two months of your subscription.

If "MobLand" isn't up your street, then don't fret! Paramount+ might still be a great streaming option for you.

There are lots of great titles available of Paramount+, and for $2.99 for your first two months, you can afford to give it a try.

Other Paramount+ shows

Land Man

Yellowjackets

Tulsa King

Percy Jackson & the Olympians

South Park

Fraiser

Survivor

Yellowstone

When can I watch MobLand online?

"MobLand" season 2 comes to an end Friday, November 20.

You can watch both season in full on Paramount+

'MobLand' trailer

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

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