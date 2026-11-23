The best Black Friday golf deals I’m buying before they sell out — Garmin, Mileseey, Callaway and more
It's shocking how good some of these deals are
Black Friday week has arrived. There are massive deals on all kinds of products on Amazon. And if you're a gamer, the Nintendo Switch 2 is dripping with fantastic discounts.
But forget those great deals, because it's time to talk about the most important Black Friday deals of all: golf.
When it comes to stocking up on golf gadgets, clubs, accessories and everything else, great deals are available online right now.
Quick Links
- Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: was $249 now $99 @ Golf Galaxy
- Pathpal Golf Complete Training System: was $185 now $139 with code Thankful25 @ PathPal
- Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $224 @ Arccos
- Mileseey GeneSonic Pro Speaker + GPS: was $299 now $249 @ PGA Tour Superstore
- LAB Golf OZ.1 Putter: was $449 now $299 @ Golf Galaxy
- Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor: was $699 now $399 @PGA Tour Superstore
- Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619 now $399 @ Golf Galaxy
- Callaway Quantum Mini Driver: was $549 now $449 @ PGA Tour Superstore
- Garmin Approach G82 Golf GPS Handheld: was $599 now $499 @ PGA Tour Superstore
The best golf deals
This launch monitor isn't as robust as some, as it only gives you shot data and doesn't let you play full simulated rounds. But if you're just looking for data at the range, you can't go wrong for $99 with this massive Black Friday deal.
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PathPal is my favorite golf training aid, and it's done more to help fix my swing issues than anything else I've tried. It's a deep practice system that'll help you solve your slice, hook, contact, putting and all other parts of your game. The website has all kinds of drills you can do with the device, so you don't need to figure out what to practice on your own.
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I'm an unapologetic Arccos lover. I can't imagine playing golf without it. And when I thought Arccos already did everything I needed, the company dropped a rangefinder, making the experience even more robust. While I'm not in love with the extra subscription to use the rangefinder, after a full season using it myself, I do think it's worth it.
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I've just started using the GeneSonic Pro Speaker with its cool detachable GPS screen. You can jam to your favorite music at the cart and take the screen with you to your ball to ensure you know exactly where the front, middle and back of the green are.
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I've tried just about every LAB putter, and I keep coming back to the OZ.1 as one of my favorites. The small form factor makes it look and feel like a traditional putter but with the lie angle balanded benefits of the rest of LAB's lineup. With the incredible popularity of the trendy putters, you don't see them on sale very often, so it's worth grabbing one when you see it.
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If you're looking to replace your clunky old driver with something from the last decade, you can grab last year's Callways Elyte for $299, a massive $320 savings off the retail price (seriously, more than 50% off). We don't see driver deals this big often, so this might be the best Black Friday golf deal we've seen so far. And if you're more of a beginner golfer, you can get the Elyte X for the same $299 price.
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I used the Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor for a while, and it's great. It offers full simulated golf play, driving range functionality and everything else you'd expect from a full golf simulator, but for a fraction of the price. You won't find a more robust launch monitor for $399.
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Mini drivers are all the rage right now, as they allow golfers to find more fairways thanks to their greater accuracy over a traditional driver while providing more distance than a fairway wood. This Callaway model is $100 off for Black Friday, making it the perfect time to grab one.
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The Garmin G82 is one of the coolest golf gadgets I've ever owned. It's just the right size to make the screen visible in the golf cart without being unwieldy. If your home course doesn't have one of those cool built-in screens, you can use this to get the same functionality.
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Dave LeClair is the Managing Editor, News & Engagement for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
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