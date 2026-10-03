A new month means plenty of new programming to watch on Paramount+. Some of the streamer's biggest premieres, like "Tracker" season 4 and "Avatar: Seven Havens" don't come out until next week, but September was such a packed calendar that there are still plenty of new shows to binge-watch this weekend. The streaming service added over 70 new movies and shows in October alone, and you can even catch live sporting events on Paramount+, including UFC Fight nights.

This weekend, one of the biggest new shows you can watch is "MobLand" season 2. After you've caught up on this bloody good time from Guy Ritchie, be sure to check out the legal thriller "Sacrifice," which just kicked off its second season. Finally, if you're a fan of some good ol' mindless TV, check out "Team Moms: Baseball," a glossy new reality show from Kim Kardashian and the creators of "Love Island."

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more streaming recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in October 2026.

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'MobLand' season 2

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? Guy Ritchie's hit crime drama "MobLand" centers on the Harrigan crime family, a gang of drug lords helmed by patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren) and Conrad's second son Kevin (Paddy Considine). Their crumbling crime empire is hanging on by a thread as the family's razor-sharp fixer, Harry (Tom Hardy) cleans up their messes, including a bloody gang war in season 1. In season 2, as rivals close in on their fractured syndicate, the family struggles to show a unified front while violence spills into every corner of their lives.

Why you should watch it: After "MobLand" season 1's stunning finale, this next batch of episodes started on a high note with a bloody season 2 premiere. New episodes come out every Friday through November 20, so you still have plenty of time to catch up on the show's most twisted season yet.

Watch the premiere of "MobLand" season 2 on Paramount+ now

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'Sacrifice' season 2

Genre: Legal thriller

What it's about: “Sacrifice” follows Daniella Hernandez (Paula Patton), a high-powered entertainment lawyer navigating the unruly lives of Hollywood's rich and famous while wrangling her own personal demons and trying to solve her parents' murder. Season 2 opens with her trying to rebuild after almost every part of her life has fallen apart. Her relationship with fellow lawyer and BET shooting survivor Dom Mayfield (Juan Antonio) becomes public just as her nemesis Beverly Rucker (Erica Ash) launches a mayoral campaign. New threats also complicate Daniella’s plans, and new leads threaten to blow her parents' case wide open.

Why you should watch it: This series is a compelling option for anyone seeking a glossy legal drama filled with high-stakes cases, messy relationships, and family drama. Paula Patton delivers a powerful performance in the lead role, while Season 2 broadens the narrative with new professional challenges throughout its 10-episode run.

Watch the first two episodes of "Sacrifice" season 2 on Paramount+ now (new episodes weekly on Wednesdays)

'Teams Moms: Baseball'

Team Moms: Baseball | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality sports show

What's it about? Pushy sports parents get their own reality TV show (with none other than basketball mom Kim Kardashian attached as executive producer) in "Team Moms: Baseball." The show follows a group of parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy, an elite baseball training school in Arizona that demands a truly grueling level of commitment for the microscopic chance of one day going pro. But the grind of youth sports takes backstage to the real drama: middle-aged parents living vicariously through their kids' successes and growing more and more belligerent as the White Claws flow.

Why you should watch it: In addition to the Kardashian stamp of approval, this show comes courtesy of the makers of "Love Island" (ITV America), a match made in reality TV heaven. It seems tailormade for some mindless fun to put on in the background this weekend.

Watch "Team Moms: Baseball" on Paramount+ now

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