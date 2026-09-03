How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 online — stream the hit crime-thriller series from anywhere
Guy Ritchie, Theo James and co. are back for more Cockney crime capers
"The Gentlemen" season 2 picks up with Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass as they look to dive headfirst into the criminal underworld.
Here's how to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN.
Eddie Horniman (Theo James) is ready to go from being a wealthy Duke, to being a bonafide Don on the streets, as his cannabis empire grows and grows. With their major rivals out of the way, Eddie and his partner in crime, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) are taking things to the next level in "The Gentlemen" season 2.
There are eight episodes in this follow-up season, and they all release simultaneously as is usually the case with Netflix releases. If you enjoyed the movie version of this story, or shows like "Peaky Blinders" and "Tulsa King", you'll be locked in for this one.
Are you ready for more Guy Ritchie goodness? If so, here's how to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 on Netflix around the world
"The Gentlemen" season 2 will land on Netflix with a global release on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
A Netflix subscription, the basic version with ads, costs the following in different regions:
▶︎ £5.99 per month in the U.K.
▶︎ $8.99 per month in the U.S.
▶︎ C$7.99 per month in Canada
▶︎ A$9.99 per month in Australia
You don't have to miss "The Gentlemen" season 2 if you are on holiday, because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...
How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 from anywhere
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Gentlemen" season 2 should be available no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and access your usual streaming services.
Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Gentlemen' season 2".
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Netflix to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online and on-demand.
'The Gentlemen' season 2 — all you need to know
'The Gentlemen' season 2 – trailer
'The Gentlemen' season 2 – cast
- Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman
- Kaya Scodelario as Susan "Susie" Glass
- Daniel Ings as Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman
- Joely Richardson as Sabrina Horniman
- Joshua McGuire as Peter Spencer-Forbes / "Sticky" Pete
- Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe
- Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston
- Ray Winstone as Robert "Bobby" Glass
- Freddie Fox as Max Bassington
- Kristofer Hivju as Florian de Groot
- Laurence O'Fuarain as JP Ward
- Hugh Bonneville as Lord Hawthorne
- Sergio Castellitto as Marco Moretti
- Michele Morrone as Cico Maldini
- Maya Jama as Aisha
- Jasmine Blackborow as Charly
- Benedetta Porcaroli as Bella
- Benjamin Clementine as Nanny
- Tyler Conti as Joe
- Logan Dean as Blanket
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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