How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 online — stream the hit crime-thriller series from anywhere

"The Gentlemen" season 2 picks up with Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass as they look to dive headfirst into the criminal underworld.

Here's how to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN.

"The Gentlemen" S2 - release dates, streaming options "The Gentlemen" season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 3. The series will drop on Netflix globally.

• Global - Netflix

• Watch Netflix anywhere — use NordVPN

Eddie Horniman (Theo James) is ready to go from being a wealthy Duke, to being a bonafide Don on the streets, as his cannabis empire grows and grows. With their major rivals out of the way, Eddie and his partner in crime, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) are taking things to the next level in "The Gentlemen" season 2.

There are eight episodes in this follow-up season, and they all release simultaneously as is usually the case with Netflix releases. If you enjoyed the movie version of this story, or shows like "Peaky Blinders" and "Tulsa King", you'll be locked in for this one.

Are you ready for more Guy Ritchie goodness? If so, here's how to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 on Netflix around the world

"The Gentlemen" season 2 will land on Netflix with a global release on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

A Netflix subscription, the basic version with ads, costs the following in different regions: ▶︎ £5.99 per month in the U.K. ▶︎ $8.99 per month in the U.S. ▶︎ C$7.99 per month in Canada ▶︎ A$9.99 per month in Australia You don't have to miss "The Gentlemen" season 2 if you are on holiday, because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Gentlemen' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Gentlemen" season 2 should be available no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and access your usual streaming services.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks Netflix Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Gentlemen' season 2".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Netflix to watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 online and on-demand.

'The Gentlemen' season 2 — all you need to know

'The Gentlemen' season 2 – trailer

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

'The Gentlemen' season 2 – cast

Theo James as Edward "Eddie" Horniman

as Edward "Eddie" Horniman Kaya Scodelario as Susan "Susie" Glass

as Susan "Susie" Glass Daniel Ings as Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman

as Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman Joely Richardson as Sabrina Horniman

as Sabrina Horniman Joshua McGuire as Peter Spencer-Forbes / "Sticky" Pete

as Peter Spencer-Forbes / "Sticky" Pete Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

as Geoff Seacombe Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston

as Stanley Johnston Ray Winstone as Robert "Bobby" Glass

as Robert "Bobby" Glass Freddie Fox as Max Bassington

as Max Bassington Kristofer Hivju as Florian de Groot

as Florian de Groot Laurence O'Fuarain as JP Ward

as JP Ward Hugh Bonneville as Lord Hawthorne

as Lord Hawthorne Sergio Castellitto as Marco Moretti

as Marco Moretti Michele Morrone as Cico Maldini

as Cico Maldini Maya Jama as Aisha

as Aisha Jasmine Blackborow as Charly

as Charly Benedetta Porcaroli as Bella

as Bella Benjamin Clementine as Nanny

as Nanny Tyler Conti as Joe

as Joe Logan Dean as Blanket

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