The best Black Friday deals on Asics running shoes available right now are mostly on last-gen shoes, but this is no bad thing.

I've been testing running shoe for a decade and often recommend buying the previous model of popular shoes, because brands frequently only make minor updates to the latest version so you get better value on last-gen sneakers in sales.

That’s certainly the case with many top Asics shoes in the current Black Friday sales, and as I have tested both the latest and past models of popular picks like the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano I can tell you what you are — and aren’t — missing out on by getting an older shoe.

Asics Running Shoe Deals

Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 at Amazon The Sonicblast wasn't a hugely popular launch last year, which I guess means Asics has a lot of stock to sell in sales now the Sonicablast 2 has come out, because this is a great price. It's a plated trainer with a firm, fast ride that's good for workouts, and best paired with a more comfortable option like the Novablast in a running shoe rotation. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Cumulus is a more affordable alternative to the Gel-Nimbus in the Asics line-up, but offers a similarly comfortable and versatile ride for your daily training. I think the Gel-Nimbus 27 is better value than the Gel-NImbus 28 in the sales right now thanks to this deal. It has a smooth, comfortable ride, and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 isn't a major upgrade based on my testing. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 at Amazon I still have hope that we'll see the Novablast 5 drop to lower prices than this in the sales, but this is still a decent deal on an excellent running shoe. I prefer the Novablast to the Nimbus and Cumulus myself because it's a little lighter and livelier at any pace. While the Asics Novablast 6 is an excellent update the Novablast 5 remains a great daily trainer worth considering at this lower price. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 at Amazon I've just wrapped up my testing of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which is quite a lot softer than the 28 thanks to a new midsole foam. I'm not entirely sure which one I prefer though, so I wouldn't shy away from saving $40 by picking up the older Nimbus in the sales. Read more Read less ▼