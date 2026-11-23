6 of my favorite Asics running shoes are on sale for Black Friday — save up to 53% on the Gel-Nimbus, Superblast and more
Save on top Asics running shoes
The best Black Friday deals on Asics running shoes available right now are mostly on last-gen shoes, but this is no bad thing.
I've been testing running shoe for a decade and often recommend buying the previous model of popular shoes, because brands frequently only make minor updates to the latest version so you get better value on last-gen sneakers in sales.
That’s certainly the case with many top Asics shoes in the current Black Friday sales, and as I have tested both the latest and past models of popular picks like the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano I can tell you what you are — and aren’t — missing out on by getting an older shoe.
Quick Links
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Superblast 2: was $200 now $149 @ Amazon
Asics Running Shoe Deals
The Sonicblast wasn't a hugely popular launch last year, which I guess means Asics has a lot of stock to sell in sales now the Sonicablast 2 has come out, because this is a great price. It's a plated trainer with a firm, fast ride that's good for workouts, and best paired with a more comfortable option like the Novablast in a running shoe rotation.
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The Cumulus is a more affordable alternative to the Gel-Nimbus in the Asics line-up, but offers a similarly comfortable and versatile ride for your daily training. I think the Gel-Nimbus 27 is better value than the Gel-NImbus 28 in the sales right now thanks to this deal. It has a smooth, comfortable ride, and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 isn't a major upgrade based on my testing.
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. I've tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, I still rate the Gel-Kayano 32 the better buy thanks to this deal.
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I still have hope that we'll see the Novablast 5 drop to lower prices than this in the sales, but this is still a decent deal on an excellent running shoe. I prefer the Novablast to the Nimbus and Cumulus myself because it's a little lighter and livelier at any pace. While the Asics Novablast 6 is an excellent update the Novablast 5 remains a great daily trainer worth considering at this lower price.
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I've just wrapped up my testing of the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which is quite a lot softer than the 28 thanks to a new midsole foam. I'm not entirely sure which one I prefer though, so I wouldn't shy away from saving $40 by picking up the older Nimbus in the sales.
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The Asics Superblast 3 is one of the better running shoes I've tested in 2026, but this deal on the Superblast 2 is still very tempting. It's a max-cushioned sneaker that feels great at almost any pace, and you can save $50 on a couple of colors of the shoe in the Amazon sale right now.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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