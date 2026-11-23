Peacock’s Black Friday deal is finally back — grab it now for just $2.99 a month
Save big on Peacock this Black Friday with up to 66% off your subscription
Keeping up with all your favorite streaming services can get pretty expensive. Between Netflix, Prime Video and all the other subscriptions fighting for a spot in your monthly budget, it’s easy to feel like you’re paying more for streaming than actually watching it. That’s why I’m always a fan of a good Black Friday deal. It’s the perfect excuse to cut down those subscription costs, discover something new or finally give a streaming service another shot without paying full price.
And Peacock is giving you plenty of reasons to spread your wings this Black Friday. There are two discounted memberships up for grabs, with the Select tier dropping to just $2.99 a month for three months, or $29.99 for an entire year. Prefer a little more to watch? Peacock Premium is also getting a 30% discount, bringing it down to $8.99 a month for three months or $89.99 annually. The deals run from November 23 to 30, 2026, so you’ve got a week to bag yourself a bargain. Here’s everything you need to know.
If you’re mainly interested in catching up on NBC and Bravo favorites, Peacock Select is the cheapest way in. It includes shows like “The Office,” “Yellowstone” and “The Real Housewives,” alongside select TV channels. Just be aware that movies, live sports and Peacock Originals aren’t included, and you’ll have to put up with ads.
Get Peacock Select tier for $2.99 a month for 3 months or or $29.99 for 1 year
For those who want the full Peacock experience, Premium is the tier I’d recommend. You’ll get access to hundreds of movies, hit Peacock Originals, NBC and Bravo, plus live sports and events, including Premier League and NFL coverage. However, you’ll still have to sit through ads, but there’s plenty here to keep you entertained.
Get Peacock Premium tier for $8.99 a month for 3 months or $89.99 for 1 year
The savings are pretty worthwhile, whichever Peacock plan you choose. Select subscribers can save up to $60 on an annual subscription, dropping from the usual $89.99 to just $29.99. That’s a whopping 66% off! Meanwhile, Premium offers a saving of $40 on its annual plan, bringing the price down from $129.99 to $89.99. Prefer paying monthly? You’ll save around $18 with Select or $12 with Premium over the first three months. That’s a few extra dollars in your pocket for your next movie night.
There’s plenty coming to Peacock over the next few months, making this a pretty good time to grab a cheaper membership. Movie fans can already stream new additions like “Disclosure Day,” “Finding Emily” and “Alien: Romulus” (my favorite movie of 2024), while “One Night Only” arrives on December 4.
There’s also plenty for TV fans to look forward to, including “Ted: The Animated Series,” “The Traitors” season 5 and the “Friday the 13th” prequel series “Crystal Lake,” which is already streaming. That’s a lot of entertainment to get through, and paying less for your subscription makes the prospect even sweeter.
How to claim the Peacock Black Friday deal
Claiming this offer should be nice and easy. Head to the official Peacock website, choose whether you want the Select or Premium membership, and create an account or sign in if you’re an eligible returning subscriber. From there, enter your payment details and check that your chosen discounted price is showing before completing your subscription. Just remember that the offer is only available until November 30, 2026, so don’t leave it too late!
One thing to keep in mind before signing up: these discounted prices won’t last forever. Once your three-month promotional period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at Peacock’s then-current regular price unless you cancel. So, if you only want to take advantage of the deal and aren’t planning to stick around, make sure you cancel before your next billing date to avoid any unexpected charges.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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