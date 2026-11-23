Keeping up with all your favorite streaming services can get pretty expensive. Between Netflix, Prime Video and all the other subscriptions fighting for a spot in your monthly budget, it’s easy to feel like you’re paying more for streaming than actually watching it. That’s why I’m always a fan of a good Black Friday deal. It’s the perfect excuse to cut down those subscription costs, discover something new or finally give a streaming service another shot without paying full price.

And Peacock is giving you plenty of reasons to spread your wings this Black Friday. There are two discounted memberships up for grabs, with the Select tier dropping to just $2.99 a month for three months, or $29.99 for an entire year. Prefer a little more to watch? Peacock Premium is also getting a 30% discount, bringing it down to $8.99 a month for three months or $89.99 annually. The deals run from November 23 to 30, 2026, so you’ve got a week to bag yourself a bargain. Here’s everything you need to know.

The savings are pretty worthwhile, whichever Peacock plan you choose. Select subscribers can save up to $60 on an annual subscription, dropping from the usual $89.99 to just $29.99. That’s a whopping 66% off! Meanwhile, Premium offers a saving of $40 on its annual plan, bringing the price down from $129.99 to $89.99. Prefer paying monthly? You’ll save around $18 with Select or $12 with Premium over the first three months. That’s a few extra dollars in your pocket for your next movie night.

There’s plenty coming to Peacock over the next few months, making this a pretty good time to grab a cheaper membership. Movie fans can already stream new additions like “Disclosure Day,” “Finding Emily” and “Alien: Romulus” (my favorite movie of 2024), while “One Night Only” arrives on December 4.

There’s also plenty for TV fans to look forward to, including “Ted: The Animated Series,” “The Traitors” season 5 and the “Friday the 13th” prequel series “Crystal Lake,” which is already streaming. That’s a lot of entertainment to get through, and paying less for your subscription makes the prospect even sweeter.

How to claim the Peacock Black Friday deal

Claiming this offer should be nice and easy. Head to the official Peacock website, choose whether you want the Select or Premium membership, and create an account or sign in if you’re an eligible returning subscriber. From there, enter your payment details and check that your chosen discounted price is showing before completing your subscription. Just remember that the offer is only available until November 30, 2026, so don’t leave it too late!

One thing to keep in mind before signing up: these discounted prices won’t last forever. Once your three-month promotional period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at Peacock’s then-current regular price unless you cancel. So, if you only want to take advantage of the deal and aren’t planning to stick around, make sure you cancel before your next billing date to avoid any unexpected charges.