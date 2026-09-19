3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 18-20)

Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, let's start with a show that's just getting started: "MobLand" season 2. Once you're done watching that premiere (and catching up on season 1), be sure to watch the "Lioness" season 3 finale, arriving on Paramount+ this Sunday (September 20). Finally, check out the "South Park" season 29 premiere, which arrives each week on the day after it debuts on Comedy Central.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 40 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'MobLand' season 2

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? "MobLand" centers around the Harrigan crime family. This gang of drug lords is led by patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren) and Conrad's second son Kevin (Paddy Considine). But the show largely focuses on the family's fixer, Harry (Tom Hardy). He cleans up all their messes, including a gang war in season 1. In season 2, he'll be trying to fend off the cold, calculating Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) while struggling to keep his own marriage intact.

Why you should watch it: This show didn't start without some bumps, but "MobLand" season 1 ended with a stunning finale. This next batch of episodes looks to be starting on a high note too, with a bloody season 2 premiere. So make sure to check it out this weekend and to catch up on season 1 if you haven't already.

Watch the premiere of "MobLand" season 2 on Paramount+ now

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'Lioness' season 3

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? Zoe Saldaña stars in this spy thriller as CIA operative Joe McNamara. She is in charge of Lioness, a program that inserts women operatives undercover and then takes down enemy targets in the war on terror. Once embedded, these women typically bring down their marks by getting close to the women around the dangerous characters and then finding an exploit from there.

Why you should watch it: "Lioness" season 3 has Joe dealing with a sticky situation, to say the least. But she's not the only one in trouble. Audiences initially loved this season, but it's now 78% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a notable drop from the 91% it had been rated by fans at the start of the season. Hopefully it can stick the landing with an epic season 3 finale.

Watch the first seven episodes of "Lioness" season 3 on Paramount+ now. Episode 8 (season finale) premieres on September 6

'South Park' season 29

South America Season 29 Episode 1 Trailer | 'South American Biker Gangs' - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated adult comedy series

What's it about? "South Park" features the voices of Trey Parker and Matt Stone as Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny. These four, their friends and their families are used by the creative duo to pillory ... well, just about everyone and everything. Last year, it was mostly U.S. President Donald Trump who took the brunt of Parker and Stone's wit. Given that the show is now technically "South America," a nod to Trump's penchant for naming things after the U.S., I would expect President 45/47 to bear the brunt of their comedic slings and arrows once again.

Why you should watch it: Last year, "South Park" season 27 was one of my top 10 shows of 2025. I can't wait to see if season 29 can be a contender in 2026.

Watch the premiere of "South Park" season 29 on Paramount+ now

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