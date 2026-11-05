November 2026 is officially underway, and Paramount+ is kicking off the month with a fresh batch of titles ready to headline your weekend watchlist. As the weather turns and the holiday rush approaches, the streamer has cooked up an eclectic mix of bingeworthy arrivals designed to help you kick back, unplug, and ease into the season.

Whether you crave chaotic laughs or high-stakes drama, there is plenty on tap. Reality fans can dive headfirst into “Big John’s Bosh! Family,” which throws open the doors to the viral Fisher clan led by internet sensation “Big John” and his boxer son Johnny “The Romford Bull.” If you prefer a darker comedic edge, look no further than “It Gets Worse,” a new Showtime comedy from British comedian Leo Reich that follows three broke Londoners scrambling to survive an eviction notice. Meanwhile, drama lovers get the ultimate primetime spectacle with a two-hour “Sheriff Country” and “Fire Country” crossover event, uniting Max Thieriot’s firefighters and Morena Baccarin’s deputies against one massive emergency.

That lineup should keep you plenty busy as November hits its stride. Clear your schedule and grab the popcorn — here are three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to add to your watchlist this weekend.

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'Big John’s Bosh! Family'

(Image credit: Paramount)

Genre: Reality

What is it about? Paramount+ is inviting you to check out the chaotic world of one of the internet’s most beloved families. “Big John’s Bosh! Family” follows John “Big John” Fisher, the booming viral sensation behind the catchphrase, and his wife Charlotte, as they live their big, colorful lives. They've got a big family to match, with rising professional boxer son Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher, their “city boy” son William, their daughter Hetty, and a pair of grandmas affectionately known as “Fat Nan” and “Skinny Nan.” Each episode is a look at their family's world and how they're living.

Why you should watch it: If you’ve ever followed the Fishers’ feel-good videos online, this is an unfiltered look at the chaos and comedy that turned them into a global sensation. And even if you haven’t heard of the family, this is fun reality TV with a whole lot of heart.

Watch "Big John's Bosh! Family" on Paramount+ from Nov. 5

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'It Gets Worse'

It Gets Worse | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

What is it about? Created, written by and starring British comedian Leo Reich, “It Gets Worse” is a dark sitcom about being young and broke. Reich plays Ethan, one of three university best friends, alongside Abi (Emily Fairn) and Sam (Olive Gray), who share a flat together in London. When an eviction notice threatens to change everything for them, these friends scramble to keep their lives, and their bond together, from completely falling apart. But as the show's title suggests, things rarely go their way.

Why you should watch it: Leo Reich is a fresh young voice in British comedy, and this six-episode Showtime series gives him a lot of room to breathe and showcase his acerbic tongue. If you like your comedies a little bleak and a lot clever, this is a quick and enjoyable binge you'll want to add to your watchlist.

Watch "It Gets Worse" on Paramount+ from Nov. 6

"Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country" Crossover Event

Sheriff Country And Fire Country Crossover Event CBS Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama

What is it about? Two of CBS’s hit dramas collide in this special two-hour crossover event. “Fire Country” follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a prison firefighting program to serve out his sentence in his Northern California hometown, while its spinoff “Sheriff Country” centers on no-nonsense sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), who keeps the peace in the same county. This event brings the firefighters and the sheriff’s department together as both work to tackle an emergency bigger than the two of them.

Why you should watch it: This crossover lets the worlds of “Fire Country” and “Sheriff Country” fully overlap. That means a bigger, badder dose of life-or-death action the franchises do so well for the loyal fans. It also makes a great jumping-on point if you’ve been meaning to check out either show.

Watch the "Sheriff Country" and "Fire Country" crossover event on Paramount+ from Nov. 6

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