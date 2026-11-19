Black Friday streaming deals LIVE (Image credit: Shutterstock) 1. Today's best deals

2. Latest updates

It feels like every other week one of the best streaming services announces a price hike, which makes Black Friday streaming deals more appealing than ever. The annual shopping holiday hasn’t officially started yet, but streaming platforms are already offering discounts that will cut your monthly bill.

Today's best deals are on Prime Video, specifically Prime Video add-on channels. These let you add extra services to your Prime library. You can get Apple TV for $6.99/month, Paramount+ for $2.99/month, AMC+ for $1.99/month, Hallmark+ for $2.99/month, and those are just the start.

Another great deal is actually thanks to Walmart+. Not only do you get all the standard Walmart+ perks, but you also get either Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential as an extra freebie. Meanwhile, YouTube TV is now $59 per month (was $82/month), and DirecTV is discounting its range of “Genre Packs,” including MySports and MyEntertainment.

The deals will only get better from here — last year HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video add-on channels and more went on sale — so follow along with our Black Friday streaming deals coverage for the latest discounts and bundles as they go live.