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Black Friday streaming deals LIVE — early discounts on Paramount+, Apple TV, AMC+, YouTube TV and more
It’s the best time of the year to save on popular streaming services
It feels like every other week one of the best streaming services announces a price hike, which makes Black Friday streaming deals more appealing than ever. The annual shopping holiday hasn’t officially started yet, but streaming platforms are already offering discounts that will cut your monthly bill.
Today's best deals are on Prime Video, specifically Prime Video add-on channels. These let you add extra services to your Prime library. You can get Apple TV for $6.99/month, Paramount+ for $2.99/month, AMC+ for $1.99/month, Hallmark+ for $2.99/month, and those are just the start.
Another great deal is actually thanks to Walmart+. Not only do you get all the standard Walmart+ perks, but you also get either Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential as an extra freebie. Meanwhile, YouTube TV is now $59 per month (was $82/month), and DirecTV is discounting its range of “Genre Packs,” including MySports and MyEntertainment.
The deals will only get better from here — last year HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video add-on channels and more went on sale — so follow along with our Black Friday streaming deals coverage for the latest discounts and bundles as they go live.
Today's best Black Friday streaming deals
- Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential: FREE w/Walmart+
- AMC+ (via Prime Video): now $1.99/month (was $7.99)
- Paramount+ (via Prime Video): now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
- Apple TV (via Prime Video): now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- DirecTV MySports: now $49.99/month (was $64.99)
- DirecTV MyEntertainment: now $34.99/month (was $42.99)
- YouTube TV: now $59.99/month (was $82.99)
- YouTube Sports + News: now $59.99/month (was $71.99)
- Disney+/Hulu/HBO Max bundle: $21.99/month
- Disney+/Hulu/ESPN bundle: $35.99/month
LIVE: Latest Updates
Prime Video add-on channel deals have landed!
Did you know you can actually add additional streaming services to your Prime Video subscription? They're called add-on channels, and they're often discounted around this time of year. 2026 is no exception. Several add-on channels are on sale for Black Friday, including Apple TV for $6/month for 6 months (usually $14). I'm leading with Apple TV largely because "Trying" season 5 debuted over the summer, and it's the warm-hearted show that will keep you cozy over the winter months.
- Apple TV (via Prime Video): now $6/month (was $14)
DirecTV is offering some of the best streaming deals today!
Some of the biggest streaming deals right now come thanks to DirecTV. It's selection of "Genre Packs" are discounts, with deals from $24/month, and even better, over the Thanksgiving period you get five days of free access (Nov. 25-29), giving you free access to content from Starz, Paramount+, MGM+ and Cinemax.
- DirecTV MySports: now $49/month (was $64)
- DirecTV MyEntertainment: now $34/month (was $42)
Black Friday streaming deals start now!
Good morning! Black Friday itself is just over a week away, but streaming deals are already popping up across popular services, so I'm here to bring you the best early discounts, and I'll be updating you the moment new streaming deals go live. Let's get down to business, and talk the best Black Friday streaming deals right now...
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