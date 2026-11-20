For five years and three seasons, Paramount’s “Yellowjackets” has been at once enthralling and appalling audiences. As someone who is easily squeamish, I’ll admit that when I first tuned in years ago, I almost abandoned the show altogether, too disturbed by watching teenagers hunt their friends like animals and decapitate corpses to continue.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Yellowjackets' season 4 Rating: 3/5

3/5 Verdict: Bolstered by stellar performances and a compelling look at the survivors' harrowing return home, “Yellowjackets” Season 4 delivers early emotional weight, even if cramming too many lingering mysteries into the final two episodes puts the series at risk of failing to stick the landing.

Bolstered by stellar performances and a compelling look at the survivors' harrowing return home, “Yellowjackets” Season 4 delivers early emotional weight, even if cramming too many lingering mysteries into the final two episodes puts the series at risk of failing to stick the landing. Where to watch: Disney+

What eventually roped me in and made it impossible to look away were the stellar performances from the massive ensemble cast and the storytelling that — cliché as it sounds — actually left me on the edge of my seat, peeking out in horror from behind my fingers. Adding to that was “Yellowjackets’” knack for unveiling mysteries that left viewers, myself included, desperate for answers.

Heading into the show’s fourth and final season, though, those strengths become double-edged swords. The major questions that kept audiences hooked for years now demand answers before the series finale. Likewise, the interwoven narrative — jumping between the teenage plane crash survivors stranded in the wilderness and their adult counterparts — has always been an effective tool, but before the end, these timelines need to find a satisfying cohesion.

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Having watched the first eight of season 4's 10 episodes, I can safely and somewhat unfortunately say that while “Yellowjackets” satisfies in some areas, it falls short in others — and it doesn’t have much time left to course-correct.

'Yellowjackets' season 4 delivers on its promise of reality coming to call

Easily the most compelling aspect of these first eight episodes is the exploration of the team’s return home. For three seasons, audiences knew these traumatized kids — the ones who survived, at least — would eventually make it back, with the adult timeline confirming several names (Shauna, Misty, and Melissa among them).

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Prior to season 4, however, “Yellowjackets” had yet to reveal that exact moment of return and its immediate fallout: watching characters who hunted, killed, and ate their friends attempt to slip back into their “normal” lives. While the adult timeline already proved the survivors never truly moved past their ordeal, seeing their parent reunions, the jarring shift in high school social dynamics, and the strange fame that comes with surviving a mass tragedy is precisely what audiences have been waiting for.

Better yet, “Yellowjackets” depicts this homecoming without making it feel on the nose or cookie-cutter. Beyond the expected aftereffects of trauma, the survivors confront the complicated reality that they may have actually felt freer in the woods. The sense that they are haunted by both the wilderness itself and what they’ve done — a dread that permeates the adult timeline — is palpable from the moment they reunite with their families.

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'Yellowjackets' has a lot of ground left to cover, and not a lot of time

With just two episodes to go, a shocking number of questions remain on the table, raising an obvious concern: has “Yellowjackets” saved too much for an epic finale? Of the many shows met with controversy over their endings, the mind-bending sci-fi series “Lost” is among the most notorious and perhaps the closest comparison to “Yellowjackets” in its approach to mystery and suspense.

Like “Lost,” “Yellowjackets” has spent years building complex mysteries whose reveals appear to be crammed into the final two episodes. In the case of “Lost,” that famously backfired, leaving even dedicated fans frustrated by how questions were answered, the breakneck speed with which some were “resolved,” or the fact that certain mysteries went unaddressed forever.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Based on episodes 1 through 8, “Yellowjackets” season 4 seems to be heading down a very similar path. Several of the show’s most captivating questions haven't just gone unanswered by the end of episode 8, they’ve been largely ignored. Hopefully, this doesn't mean answers are never coming, which would undoubtedly trigger a wave of backlash akin to “Lost.” Even if the finale delivers, it would have been far more satisfying to see this final season deeply flesh out the truth of the wilderness — whether it’s a supernatural force or simply a manifestation of the survivors’ trauma — well before the final curtain.

Verdict: 'Yellowjackets' season 4 starts strong, but leaves too much for the end

Ultimately, “Yellowjackets” Season 4 is an exciting final entry that showcases the cast at the top of their game and finally gives audiences a real look at how the survivors reacclimated—or failed to—after nearly two years in the wild. Still, for the final chapter of a show that has captivated viewers for five years, the series has left itself too much ground to cover in too little time.

While heavy narrative exposition was always inevitable in Season 4—especially with so much left unresolved in the adult timeline—what audiences really want heading into the finale are answers, not more questions. With the clock very much ticking, “Yellowjackets” still has to prove it can stick the landing.

"Yellowjackets" season 4 episode 1 is streaming now on Paramount+

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