3 new to Paramount+ movies to watch this weekend — including an '80s classic comedy that features my favorite ever Eddie Murphy performance (Nov. 13-15)

Paramount+ has a really strong November 2026 library. Honestly, this is one of the hardest round-ups I’ve had to write in a while, such is the quality of film that’s gracing the streamer’s platform this month. While scrolling through the dozens of movies that have been added should be less of a chore for you than usual, I’m still here with three picks of flicks I’m confident you’ll thoroughly enjoy.

I can say with all sincerity that I genuinely love the three movies below. The first is a true romantic classic with a killer ending tune. The second is a film I love in part because of video game reasons, and also because it’s got Owen Wilson in rare ass-kicking mode. And the third? Well, that might genuinely be my favorite ever comedy, and it’s a flick that helped skyrocket a young Eddie Murphy to superstardom.

These are the three new to Paramount+ movies I recommend you drop everything to stream this weekend.

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‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ (1982)

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I won’t lie. At least half the reason I adore this iconic romantic drama is because of Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker’s “Up Where We Belong”. It’s an all-timer of a weepy tune. Oh, and the fact that “The Simpsons” also does an awesome parody of the movie’s classic ending in the season one episode, “Life on the Fast Lane”. Regardless of those factors, this is hands down Richard Gere’s best movie in my book.

Gere plays Zack Mayo, a hot-headed young punk with a heart who ends up joining the U.S. Navy Aviation Officer Candidate School… mainly to spite his alcoholic dad (Robert Loggia). Boot camp life proves a shock to the system for Mayo, especially because of his incredibly demanding Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (a never-better Louis Gossett Jr.). Along the way, he meets local mill worker Paula (Debra Winger), and they quickly develop a deep affection, in spite of the fact Mayo’s navy buddies believe she’s only looking to use him to escape small-time life. Just a wonderful all-round love story.

Watch “An Officer and a Gentleman” on Paramount + now

‘Behind Enemy Lines’ (2001)

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Owen Wilson in oh-so-rare action-star form. You gotta love it. There are two reasons why I'm a little bit obsessed with this incredibly solid action-thriller. Reason the First: that all-time banger by Feeder, “Buck Rodgers,” that plays early in the movie (I was playing a lot of Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec back in 2001). Reason number two: the relentless tracker Sasha Ivanić, who ruthlessly hunts Wilson’s Lt. Chris Brunett after his plane is shot down over war-torn Bosnia territory. Why? Because his tracksuit and general look definitely inspired Niko Bellic’s design in 2008’s Grand Theft Auto IV. Hey, I’m a geeky gamer who loves movies. Sue me.

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The premise of “Behind Enemy Lines” is pretty simple. Our hero is shot down during a reconnaissance mission, but not before accidentally taking snaps of a mass grave that Serbian General Miroslav Lokar (Olek Krupa) definitely doesn’t want shared. Cue Brunett being forced to flee enemy troops for most of the movie’s runtime. Thankfully he’s got some support back at his aircraft carrier in the shape of the magnificently named Rear Admiral Leslie Reigart (Gene Hackman). This is a properly nail-biting flick with a relatively straight-laced turn from Wilson that I kind of wish we got to see more often.

Watch “Behind Enemy Lines” on Paramount + now

‘Trading Places’ (1983)

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This is legit one of my favorite comedies of all time… and definitely one my old man let me watch too young as a kid. Let’s just say there’s a scene with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Ophelia (a sex worker with a big heart) that I certainly shouldn’t have been seeing as a young teenager. Anyway, this is unquestionably one of the best comedies of the ‘80s for me, and a film that put Eddie Murphy on the map even before 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop”. In terms of director John Landis’ filmography, only 1981’s “An American Werewolf in London” can top “Trading Places”.

What is this caper actually about, you ask? It’s a tale of switched identities. The lives of Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy), a broke con artist, and wealthy managing director Louis Winthorpe (a brilliant Dan Aykroyd) are swapped on the whims of the scheming Duke Brothers. Why? Simply because these millionaires enjoy ruining lives, and all for the grand bet of a single dollar. Admittedly, there’s some stuff in that third act train scene that hasn’t aged particularly well, but this is still a comedy I hold huge affection for.

Watch “Trading Places” on Paramount+ now

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