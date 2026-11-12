We don't know exactly how it happened, but we're already halfway through November 2026 and racing ever so quickly to the end of the year. But if you want to use this weekend to slow things down a bit, we don't blame you — in fact, we'll help you do it, with a curated selection of three top-notch new shows on Paramount+ that will make you want to pause on the couch and take a breather from how fast these last few weeks have gone by.

If you're a true-crime fan, good news: The streaming service will welcome a two-part documentary on a real-life British horror on November 12. And if that's not enough gore for you, you can catch up on the now-airing second season of "Dexter: Resurrection," which welcomes high-profile guest stars like Brian Cox, Dan Stevens and Gabriel Luna. And if that's all a bit too freaky for you, a new twentysomething sitcom should soothe things with plenty of relatable laughs.

That lineup should keep you busy until yet another week comes around, no? Here are three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to add to your watchlist this weekend.

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'The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder'

The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime/documentary

What is it about? Recounting the 2024 murder and dismemberment of Salford resident Stuart Everett in Greater Manchester, UK, this new two-part crime documentary follows local detectives as they kick off a major forensic investigation with no DNA match, witnesses, or obvious suspects, all while text messages from Stuart's phone continue to be sent and scattered body parts keep horrifically popping up.

Why you should watch it: Everett's murder was one of the most horrific and unprecedented cases in the history of the Greater Manchester Police, with nearly 2,000 hours of CCTV footage investigated, 3,000 forensic exhibits marked as evidence, and 450 witness statements. That's a lot of true-crime drama to unpack in just two episodes.

Watch "The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder" on Paramount+ now

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'Dexter: Resurrection'

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

What is it about? Another season, another murderer for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) to take down — except for the spinoff's second installment, our favorite TV killer will have to face off against not one but two big bads: The notorious "New York Ripper" (played by "Succession" great Brian Cox), who has decades of victims to his name, and the younger but equally brazen "Five Borough Killer" (Dan Stevens). All the while, Dexter's son Harrison (Jack Alcott) steps into his law enforcement career, which brings father and son into their darkest chapter yet.

Why you should watch it: The second season of the "Dexter" spinoff kicked off on October 30 (Halloweekend, naturally), and we're officially three episodes in as of press time, so if you haven't caught up on the latest chapter of the serial-killer saga, consider this weekend a good opportunity.

Watch "Dexter: Resurrection" on Paramount+ now

'It Gets Worse'

It Gets Worse | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sitcom

What is it about? Created, written by, and starring British comedian Leo Reich, “It Gets Worse” is a darkly funny comedy about the horrors of being young and broke. (Everyone can relate, no?) The hard-for-cash youths in question are university pals Ethan (Reich), Abi (Emily Fairn) and Sam (Olive Gray), who share a flat in London. However, facing apartment eviction, they scatter across the city and scrape their way through dead-end jobs, dating disasters and other adulting nightmares.

Why you should watch it: In a wave of similarly focused twentysomething comedies — "Overcompensating," "Adults," "I Love LA" and the like — Reich's six-episode comedy stands out with its acerbic wit and thoughtful writing.

Watch "It Gets Worse" on Paramount+ now

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