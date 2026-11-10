5 new to Paramount+ movies I’d stream in November 2026 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

November is another good month to catch up on some highly rated movies on Paramount’s streaming service. There’s plenty to add to your watchlist this month. Better still, you don’t have to take my word for it when it comes to finding something worth streaming. I’ve rounded up five movies newly available on Paramount+ in November 2026 that have all earned at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s an impressive seal of approval, although a high Tomatometer score doesn’t necessarily mean every movie will be to your taste.

From critically acclaimed favorites to films you might have missed the first time around, these picks offer a great starting point if you’re looking for your next movie night. So, if you’re scrolling through Paramount+ wondering what to watch, here are five highly rated additions I’d recommend checking out.

The best movies to stream on Paramount+ in November 2026

‘Selma’ (2014)

Selma Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Selma” is a powerful historical drama directed by Ava DuVernay that received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Rather than attempting to cover Martin Luther King Jr.’s entire life, the film focuses on the three-month campaign for equal voting rights in Selma, Alabama. DuVernay keeps the story grounded in the people and planning behind the movement, from tense strategy meetings and organizing efforts to moments of personal struggle. It’s a gripping and deeply affecting account of a pivotal moment in American history.

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Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) leads a campaign to secure equal voting rights for African Americans in 1965. With local officials continuing to prevent residents from registering to vote, King and fellow activists travel to Selma, Alabama, to organize a series of peaceful demonstrations. However, their efforts are met with violent resistance from police and state authorities. King faces pressure from government officials, threats to his family and difficult decisions about how to move the campaign forward. The story builds towards the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, which helped bring about the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch "Selma" on Paramount+ now

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

“It’s a Wonderful Life” has become one of the most enduring Christmas movie traditions, even though it wasn’t originally made as a festive film. In fact, the only reason it became such a regular fixture on holiday television schedules was a copyright mistake in 1974. Directed and produced by Frank Capra, this fantasy drama starts with the warmth and nostalgia of small-town American life before taking a much darker turn into a noir-inspired alternate reality. That contrast makes the film all the more memorable, giving its familiar festive message a surprisingly dark edge.

George Bailey (James Stewart) is a small-town businessman who abandons his dreams of travelling the world to take over his late father’s building and loan company. Years later, a financial crisis threatens to leave George bankrupt and facing imprisonment, pushing him to breaking point on Christmas Eve. Just as he contemplates ending his life, he encounters Clarence (Henry Travers), a guardian angel who intervenes by granting George’s wish that he had never been born. Clarence then shows him how different Bedford Falls and the lives of its residents would have been without him.

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Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" on Paramount+ now

‘Hugo’ (2011)

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For something a little more whimsical, “Hugo” is well worth a watch. Directed and co-produced by Martin Scorsese, this fantasy drama is a heartfelt tribute to the early days of cinema, following a young boy whose adventures bring him into the world of pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès. Its clockwork-filled version of 1930s Paris has a wonderful storybook quality, while Scorsese uses 3D technology to bring the magic of silent-era filmmaking to life. It’s also a rare family-friendly entry in the director’s filmography, making it a lovely choice for a movie night with all ages.

Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) is a 12-year-old orphan who secretly lives within the walls of a bustling Paris railway station in the 1930s, where he keeps the clocks running following his uncle’s disappearance. Hugo spends his spare time repairing a broken mechanical automaton left behind by his late father, hoping it contains a message from him. When he’s caught stealing parts from a local toy shop owner, Georges (Ben Kingsley), Hugo loses his father’s notebook. With help from Georges’ goddaughter Isabelle (Chloë Grace Moretz), he sets out to recover it and uncover the mystery surrounding the automaton.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch "Hugo" on Paramount+ now

‘48 Hours’ (1982)

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Comedy fans have a classic worth revisiting with “48 Hours,” now joining Paramount’s lineup. This gritty action-comedy film helped establish the buddy-cop formula that countless movies would follow in later years, while also putting Eddie Murphy on the map as a major movie star. Released in 1982, it was a huge box-office success and showed that Murphy’s comedic talent could work just as well in an R-rated action blockbuster. It’s a fun watch if you enjoy old-school action with plenty of sharp humor.

San Francisco police inspector Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) is hunting two dangerous criminals after they escape from prison and kill two of his fellow officers. Desperate for a lead, Jack arranges a 48-hour release for Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy), a fast-talking convict who previously worked with one of the fugitives. With Reggie’s inside knowledge potentially holding the key to finding the men, the unlikely pair hit the streets of San Francisco. However, with Reggie due back behind bars in just two days, they must track down the killers before their time runs out.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch "48 Hours" on Paramount+ now

‘Moonage Daydream’ (2022)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Moonage Daydream” is a feature-length documentary exploring the life and career of legendary musician David Bowie. It offers a very different take on the music documentary, taking viewers through Bowie’s life and career using his own words, music and archival recordings. Rather than relying on interviews with friends, colleagues or music historians, the film lets Bowie’s voice guide the experience, drawing on conversations and reflections recorded over five decades. The result is a visually striking, psychedelic tribute to one of music’s most influential artists.

Using previously unseen archival footage, concert performances, personal recordings and interviews, the film takes viewers through Bowie’s evolution as an artist, from his early musical beginnings to his rise as an international rock star. Featuring narration from Bowie himself, the documentary also explores his work beyond music, including acting, painting, theatre and sculpture. With a collection of 48 remastered tracks, it offers an immersive look at the man behind iconic alter egos such as Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch "Moonage Daydream" on Paramount+ now

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