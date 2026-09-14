The 2026 Emmys are kicking off a very busy stretch of television, with the awards show celebrating the best of the small screen before a new fall TV season really gets into full swing. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up this week’s biggest shows and events to watch across Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

This week's lineup is truly stacked, led by “Slow Horses” season 6, which brings back Gary Oldman’s cranky spy Jackson Lamb to clean up another high-stakes mess. Meanwhile, “MobLand” season 2 returns to the ruthless Harrigan family saga and "RJ Decker" is on a new murder case.

Several new series make their debuts: “Neagley” expands the Reacher universe, “The Traitors: New Blood” serves up a round of reality-TV backstabbing by regular folks, and “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” revisits one of America’s most infamous murder cases. The leaves may only be starting to turn, but fall TV is already piling up fast. Here’s what's new on TV this week.

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‘78th Annual Emmy Awards’ (NBC and Peacock)

Commercial: 78th Emmy Awards - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Television’s biggest night, with plenty of stars, tearful speeches and jokes about “Heated Rivalry.”

The details: The TV Academy is ready to hand out its little gold trophies, with “The Pitt,” “Hacks,” “Widow’s Bay,” “Pluribus” and “DTF St. Louis” leading a crowded field of contenders. “Law & Order: SVU” icon Mariska Hargitay hosts the ceremony, while recent Creative Arts upsets suggest voters may have a few surprises left in store.

Premiere date: Special on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and Peacock

‘RJ Decker’ season 2 (ABC)

The vibes: No better time for a family reunion than a murder investigation.

The plot: R.J. Decker (Scott Speedman) doesn’t get much time to enjoy clearing his name before Victor Ochoa turns up dead. Now R.J., Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and their inner circle are under suspicion, while the investigation digs into Victor’s shady past. Things get even messier when R.J.’s estranged dad (Beau Bridges) arrives.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and next day on Hulu

‘Slow Horses’ season 6 (Apple TV)

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Being bad at your job has never been so dangerous.

The plot: The Slough House rejects are suddenly targets, with former agents turning up dead and Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) scrambling to figure out who’s behind the hits. MI-5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) is involved in the mess, while River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and company go into hiding. And somehow, Sid (Olivia Cooke) turns up not-so-dead after all.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘Neagley’ (Prime Video)

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Reacher isn’t the only badass around here.

The plot: Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) steps out of Jack Reacher’s shadow for a mystery of her own. When a former friend dies under suspicious circumstances, the Chicago private investigator dusts off her Army-honed skills and starts digging into the case. Expect bruising fights, bad people and, naturally, a little help from Reacher (Alan Ritchson).

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

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‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ (Netflix)

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Mom, I am an axe murderer.

The plot: Ella Beatty stars as Lizzie Borden, the young woman at the center of a notorious 1892 Massachusetts murder case. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s latest edition of “Monster” explores Lizzie’s fraught family life, her bond with maid Bridget Sullivan (Vicky Krieps), and the forces of rage, repression and revenge surrounding the killings. Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall and Billie Lourd round out the cast.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’ season 2 (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Hawkins has a date with the Upside Down.

The plot: Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, Max and Nikki are hoping for a little arcade time and Valentine’s Day fun, but the Upside Down has other plans. Ghostly sightings and creepy creatures start appearing around town, while suspicious flowers hide a supernatural secret. Now, the crew must investigate before more danger threatens Hawkins.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (NBC)

The Traitors: New Blood | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Welcome to the castle, normies. Don’t trust anyone.

The plot: Alan Cumming returns to the Scottish Highlands with 22 civilians and a $250,000 prize. Among them: a nurse, astrophysicist, funeral director, lawyer, pilot and personal trainer, none of whom can rely on reality TV experience to survive. A few will secretly become Traitors, while the rest must identify and banish them before they’re picked off.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

‘MobLand’ season 2 (Paramount+)

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Succession” but much, much bloodier.

The plot: The Harrigans are back, but their criminal empire is falling apart. With Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) back in the mix, son Kevin (Paddy Considine) has a serious claim to the throne, while Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) tries to keep everyone from killing each other. New rivals, including cartel boss Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer), only make the family feud deadlier.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Sept. 18 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Paramount+

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ season 2 (Starz)

Outlander: Blood of my Blood | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: All’s not fair in love and war and time travel.

The plot: Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) are pulled back toward their warring clans as the 1715 Jacobite Rising erupts, while Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield) are separated yet again after trying to return home. Between clan feuds, shifting allegiances and time-travel trouble, happily ever after seems like an impossible dream.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Starz

‘Youth’ (HBO)

Youth | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Middle age as one long, horny existential crisis.

The plot: Sharon Horgan’s latest series (following gems like “Catastrophe” and ‘Bad Sisters”) puts her in the lead role as Alex (Sharon Horgan), divorced literary agent trying to keep her life together while raising a troubled teenage son, caring for aging parents and wondering how much time she has left to find love. Her best friend (Sharlene Whyte) tries to play matchmaker, but Alex has her eye on Patrick (Rupert Friend), a charmingly commitment-phobic Scot.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

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