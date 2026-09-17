How to watch 'MobLand' season 2 online — stream the Tom Hardy crime series from anywhere

"MobLand" took the world by storm with its first season and now, Tom Hardy is back on the streets as Harry Da Souza to deliver more crime thriller goodness in season 2.

Here's how to watch "MobLand" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'MobLand' S2 — release date and time, streaming details and more "MobLand" season 2 premieres globally on Paramount Plus on Friday, September 18, 2026 with episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

• Global — Paramount+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

We had feared that Tom Hardy might have been off the project initially, after rumors of a fallout behind the scenes. Thankfully, that's been put to bed and Hardy is indeed back in the cast for "MobLand" season 2, along with stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. There may be harmony off camera, but there'll be chaos on-screen as external rivals and internal tension threaten to tear the Harrigan family apart.

Across the 10 episodes in season 2, a common theme will emerge as secrets spill and leverage is gained, with both Conrad and Maeve looking to gain power by any means necessary. Harry is stuck in the middle, as always, and has his own issues to deal with as Jan makes a shocking confession, and the police close in.

Ready to join up with Harry and the gang for more criminal shenanigans? Here’s our guide on how to watch "MobLand" season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'MobLand' season 2 for free? Unfortunately not, but there is handy way to watch "MobLand" season 2 for just $1. In the U.S., you can sign up to a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1 and get a Paramount Plus Essential or Peacock Premium package included. Make sure you select Paramount+ to watch "MobLand" season 2 for a dollar. Away traveling right now? Get a VPN to ensure you're not geo-blocked. We recommend NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch 'MobLand' season 2 from anywhere

If you’re traveling and find that your usual streaming apps stop working outside your home region, a VPN (virtual private network) can help. It lets your device connect via a secure server back home, so you can use your existing subscriptions as normal.

Tom’s Guide has tested a wide range of services, and NordVPN is the one we most often recommend for streaming thanks to its fast speeds and broad device support. You can also try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use Nord to watch "MobLand" season 2 online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. on vacation and want to view your regular American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to Paramount+ and stream new episodes of "MobLand" season 2 online.

How to watch ‘ModLand’ season 2 on Paramount+

"MobLand" will be streaming on Paramount+, with the first episode landing on Friday, September 18 around the world.

You can watch new episodes of "Golden Axe" on Paramount+ every week from there onwards, but you'll need a subscription. Cheapest prices are as follows:



▶︎ U.S. — $8.99/month

▶︎ U.K. — £5.99/month

▶︎ CAN — CA$7.99/month

▶︎ AUS — AU$7.99/month Abroad? Try NordVPN to securely connect to your home region and use Paramount+ just as you would on your couch.

'MobLand' season 2 FAQs

'MobLand' season 2 — Cast

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

as Harry Da Souza Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

as Conrad Harrigan Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

as Maeve Harrigan Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

as Kevin Harrigan Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

as Jan Da Souza Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

as Bella Harrigan Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

as Eddie Harrigan Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan

as Seraphina Harrigan Jasmine Jobson as Zosia

as Zosia Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister

as Kat McAllister Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall

as Colin Tattersall Teddie Allen as Gina Da Souza

as Gina Da Souza Emmett J. Scanlan as Paul O'Donnell

as Paul O'Donnell Johnny Flynn as Frankie

as Frankie Ophelia Lovibond as Kavanagh

'MobLand' season 2 — Trailer

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

'MobLand' season 2 - episodes

We know plenty about the first four episodes of "MobLand" season 2, but the other six are being kept under wraps (for now).

S2E1 - I Wanna Be Your Dog: Maeve and Conrad go to the dogs, leaving Harry to deal with the messy fallout. Jan makes a startling confession. Kevin and Seraphina both look to the future. Tattersall puts his cards on the table. (Sep 18)

Maeve and Conrad go to the dogs, leaving Harry to deal with the messy fallout. Jan makes a startling confession. Kevin and Seraphina both look to the future. Tattersall puts his cards on the table. (Sep 18) S2E2 - Song 2: With Conrad's self-control slipping, Maeve make plans of her own while Jan hits Harry with a hard truth. Smelling blood, Frankie and Tattersall circle like sharks. (Sep 25)

With Conrad's self-control slipping, Maeve make plans of her own while Jan hits Harry with a hard truth. Smelling blood, Frankie and Tattersall circle like sharks. (Sep 25) S2E3 - Bonzo Goes to Bitburg: Maeve probes Conrad for secrets, positioning herself against threats old and new. As Frankie forces a high-stakes sit-down, Kevin and Harry game out their strategy. (Oct 2)

Maeve probes Conrad for secrets, positioning herself against threats old and new. As Frankie forces a high-stakes sit-down, Kevin and Harry game out their strategy. (Oct 2) S2E4 - Blank Curtain: The Harrigans reel from an unexpected turn of events, triggering Harry to do damage control before police scrutiny closes in. Maeve's unseen hand moves Eddie out of London as Seraphina makes a new alliance and Conrad re-asserts his dominance. (Oct 10)

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