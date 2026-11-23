Netflix has confirmed the new movies and shows heading to the popular streaming service this week. I’ll be upfront: it’s not exactly the most packed slate of the year, but there are still new arrivals that you’ll want to add to your watchlist (and one to watch live), so I’m picking out the highlights below.

Let’s start with a new WWII movie. This one debuted in theaters (a rarity for a Netflix original movie), and received largely lukewarm reviews. But its theme of bravery and brotherhood on the front line of a devastating conflict should still resonate. And it incorporates a very important football game, so it actually ties in with my second pick of the week, Netflix's NFL gameday.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, Netflix will be the place to watch the Packers vs. Rams. Both teams have identical records this season, so it could be a closely contested matchup. And if football isn’t for you, how about the return of a Netflix original drama that explores an even more cutthroat world than professional athletics: an upper-society clique in East Texas.

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These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘The Mosquito Bowl’

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: In the wake of the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, four young football players (Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis) enlist in the Marine Corps. Ahead of the Battle of Okinawa, they participate in a football match that for just a moment lets the frontline soldiers forget the horrors soon to come.

Why you should watch it: “The Mosquito Bowl’s” focus on the brutality of WWII, camaraderie, and the sacrifices made by ordinary people — each member of the quartet effectively gives up their athletic dreams to enlist — is not new for the genre, but they’re worthwhile topics, and this Netflix original should still be an emotionally impactful watch.

Watch "The Mosquito Bowl" starting November 25

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'NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Rams'

NFL on Netflix 2026 | LIVE on Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix’s push into live broadcasting continues with the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve live NFL game. The matchup will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. So far this season, both teams are 6-4.

Why you should watch it: Thanksgiving and football are synonymous, so you probably don’t need convincing to watch a live NFL broadcast alongside your family over the holiday. Personally, as a Chargers fan (please feel free to mock me in the comments), I'm excited to enjoy this one as neutral, and I'll probably get to witness a higher standard of football as well.

Watch "NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Rams"live on November 25 (8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT)

‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix’s frothy and glossy drama about the dangerous world of high-society cliques returns for a second season (and a third has already been confirmed). “The Hunting Wives” season 2 again centers on Margo (Malin Akerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow), and this time the big question is whether they’re “the hunters or the hunted?”

Why you should watch it: Described by showrunner Rebecca Cutter as a “sexy, twisted, bats**t ride,” “The Hunting Wives” might look like trash TV, but the first season was warmly embraced by critics and Netflix subscribers. The next chapter picks up the pieces from the previous season’s finale; more scandals, backstabbing, situationships and twists aplenty are guaranteed.

Watch "The Hunting Wives" season 2 starting November 26

Everything new on Netflix: November 23-29

NOVEMBER 23

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" season 9 (Netflix series)

Jolly treats, returning contestants and the "Peep Show" cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue's festive favorite?

"Sesame Street" Volume 4 (Netflix family)

From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, your Sesame Street friends explore big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness.

"The Trials of Karen Read" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

When Boston police officer John O'Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene. As details from that night emerge, other theories about what might have really happened that night come to light, dividing a small town and gripping the nation. Featuring exclusive interviews with those who were inside the house, along with O'Keefe's family and friends, and trial jurors, the series examines the story from the initial investigation through the years of tense courtroom battles that followed.

"Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" season 6

NOVEMBER 24

"Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)

This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood — and become one of its most enduring stars.

"All for Christmas"

"The Trouble With Mistletoe"

NOVEMBER 25

"The Mosquito Bowl" (Netflix film)

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the US Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams (Netflix live event)

Kick off the holiday season with the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup as the Packers take on the Rams live in Los Angeles.

NOVEMBER 26

"Always on Call" (NO) (Netflix series)

A devoted team of medical professionals navigate personal struggles, political pressure and a risky new hire at an overwhelmed emergency room in Oslo.

"Fool Night" (JP) (Netflix series)

In a sunless future where humans become plants to make oxygen, a desperate young man undergoes “Transfloration” — and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have become plants.

"The Hunting Wives" season 2 (Netflix series)

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

"Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping" (NL) (Netflix series)

1982. When the matriarch of a Dutch hotel empire is kidnapped for ransom, her family launches a desperate effort to free her. Inspired by a true story.

NOVEMBER 27

"The Child" (ES) (Netflix film)

In 1980s Basque Country, after 9-year-old Nuco dies in a gas explosion, his mother tries to rebuild her life while his grandfather lives in denial.

"The Hunchback, Soul of Paris" (FR) (Netflix film)

Paris, 1830. As cholera threatens to ravage the city, a hunchback hunted for medical experiments is caught between political turmoil and impossible love.

NOVEMBER 28

"Salish's 12 Games of Christmas" (Netflix series)

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