The vultures are circling in “This City is Ours" season 2, with Michael (James Nelson-Joyce) fighting fires on multiple fronts and the Phelans so busy tearing themselves apart they can't see the bigger picture. Jamie (Jack McMullen) and Rachel (Laura Aikman) are so focused on the crown they've forgotten about the kingdom.

Here's how to watch “This City is Ours" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'This City is Ours' season 2 streams, release date "This City is Ours" S2 premieres on Sunday, October 25 in the U.K..

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ronnie's menacing old adversary Ozzie Thompson (Shaun Evans), fresh out of prison and seeking retribution, is small fry in comparison to Colombian cartel member Felipe Guzman (Alvaro Morte), who's hunting down the person responsible for the murder of his big brother Ricardo.

Michael has no choice but to cooperate, but with the Phelans and Ozzie pursuing Banksey and Freddie, he's stretched too thin. Something or someone — perhaps even Diana — is going to slip from his grasp. And it's only a matter of time before the Phelans' increasingly reckless business dealings catch up with them.

Stephen Butchard and Robbie O'Neil's critically acclaimed crime drama has already been renewed for a third run, so read on as we explain how to watch "This City is Ours" season 2 online from anywhere, starting with free options.

Where to watch 'This City is Ours' season 2 for FREE

You can watch "This City is Ours" season 2 free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K with a valid TV licence.

All 8 episodes premiere online Sunday, October 25 – likely as early as 6 a.m. based on the BBC's usual box-set release pattern. They're also airing on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT each Sunday and Monday.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'This City is Ours' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "This City is Ours" season 2 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch "This City is Ours" series 2 for free. You'll need a valid TV licence.

Can I watch 'This City is Ours' season 2 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMC Plus is home to "This City is Ours" in the U.S., but seeing as the first season only aired in March 2026 — a year after its U.K. premiere — fans likely have a wait in store for season 2.

Brits visiting North America for work or vacation can watch "This City is Ours" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch 'This City is Ours' season 2 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"This City is Ours" season 2 will air on Crave in Canada, but the network's plans are still under wraps at the time of writing.

For now, British viewers visiting Canada can can catch "This City is Ours" S2 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – it unlocks your usual U.K. streaming services.

How to watch 'This City is Ours' 2 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, "This City is Ours" season 2 premieres on Monday, October 26 on Stan.

A subscription starts at AU$9.99/month.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your usual local streaming service when traveling.

'This City is Ours' season 2 — Need to Know

First things first: let's check out the official trailer... then take a look at the full cast and episode guide below.

This City Is Ours Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'This City is Ours' S2 episode guide

Episode 1: Michael and Diana have barely arrived in their Spanish happy town when they are dragged back into the fold to answer questions around Ricardo’s death.

Michael and Diana have barely arrived in their Spanish happy town when they are dragged back into the fold to answer questions around Ricardo’s death. Episode 2: After discovering that the person responsible for Ricardo’s death is someone close to him, Michael scrambles for a way to protect them from the consequences – without jeopardising Diana.

After discovering that the person responsible for Ricardo’s death is someone close to him, Michael scrambles for a way to protect them from the consequences – without jeopardising Diana. Episode 3: Cheryl returns to Liverpool with devastating news for Michael. With no way out, Michael is forced to make an impossible decision to protect the one he loves. Meanwhile, tensions rise among the Phelans as they hunt Banksey, unaware a new enemy is moving in the shadows.

Cheryl returns to Liverpool with devastating news for Michael. With no way out, Michael is forced to make an impossible decision to protect the one he loves. Meanwhile, tensions rise among the Phelans as they hunt Banksey, unaware a new enemy is moving in the shadows. Episode 4: As Michael struggles to maintain control, Ozzie manipulates Freddie down a dark path.

As Michael struggles to maintain control, Ozzie manipulates Freddie down a dark path. Episode 5: Desperate to recover their losses, the Phelans strike a deal with Ozzie Thompson. At Jamie and Melissa’s engagement party, Michael and Diana attempt to broker peace with the family. Meanwhile, Freddie spirals further out of Michael’s control.

Desperate to recover their losses, the Phelans strike a deal with Ozzie Thompson. At Jamie and Melissa’s engagement party, Michael and Diana attempt to broker peace with the family. Meanwhile, Freddie spirals further out of Michael’s control. Episode 6: The tragic events of the party send shock waves through the Phelans. As dangerous secrets threaten to come to light, Michael is forced to make a difficult confession to Diana. Meanwhile, unseen dangers close in, and it becomes clear no-one is safe.

The tragic events of the party send shock waves through the Phelans. As dangerous secrets threaten to come to light, Michael is forced to make a difficult confession to Diana. Meanwhile, unseen dangers close in, and it becomes clear no-one is safe. Episode 7: As tensions rise between Michael and Diana, Freddie wrestles with his next steps, and the Phelans’ hunger for revenge meets Ozzie’s ultimate betrayal.

As tensions rise between Michael and Diana, Freddie wrestles with his next steps, and the Phelans’ hunger for revenge meets Ozzie’s ultimate betrayal. Episode 8: As their shared enemy finally comes to light, Michael and the Phelans are forced to come together to survive. Meanwhile, a new trauma opens old wounds, pushing Diana towards a decision that will change everything.

'This City is Ours' S2 cast

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Mike Noble as Banksey

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Darci Shaw as Melissa Sullivan

Adam Abbou as Freddie

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

Shaun Evans as Ozzie Thompson

Alvaro Morte as Felipe Guzman

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