When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with a festive flick to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 23), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the three new shows to stream this week or for Black Friday, grab this discounted Peacock subscription to ensure you don't miss out.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

The Trials of Karen Read | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary series

What it's about: "The Trials of Karen Read" is a three-part true crime documentary examining the controversial case surrounding the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Found dead in the snow outside a home in Massachusetts, suspicion fell on his girlfriend, Karen Read. Featuring interviews with witnesses, O’Keefe’s family and trial jurors, the series explores the investigation, competing theories and courtroom battles that captivated America.

Why you should watch it: This doc is a compelling watch if you enjoy true crime shows that leave you with plenty of questions. The series digs into a case that sparked huge public debate, with exclusive interviews, previously unheard audio and conflicting accounts of what happened. There's plenty to unpack across its episodes, and you might find the different perspectives particularly interesting. It's a good choice if you like trying to piece together the truth for yourself.

Watch "The Trials of Karen Read" on Netflix now

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‘Clashing Through the Snow’ (2026) (Prime Video)

Clashing Through The Snow - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic holiday movie

What it's about: Rival publishing editors Ryan (Christopher Briney) and Hannah (Michelle Randolph) are both desperate to save their jobs by securing career-making book deals. When a holiday snowstorm grounds their flight to New York, they're forced to share a rental car and embark on a chaotic road trip. But between unexpected detours and festive mishaps, their professional rivalry begins turning into something more romantic.

Why you should watch it: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph make a charming pairing in "Clashing Through the Snow," a festive rom-com that's full of cozy holiday appeal. The enemies-to-lovers setup gives the story a familiar romantic spark, while the snowy road trip and Christmas mishaps add plenty of seasonal fun. It's not reinventing the genre, but sometimes a feel-good festive romance with a happy ending is exactly what you need.

Watch "Clashing Through the Snow" on Prime Video now

‘Mickey 17’ (2025) (Hulu)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi comedy movie

What it's about: In Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi dark comedy, "Mickey 17" follows Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a financially struggling man who signs up for a dangerous mission to colonize an icy planet. His job? Become an expendable, meaning he dies on deadly assignments before being regenerated as a new version of himself. But when Mickey 17 unexpectedly survives and meets his replacement, Mickey 18, things get complicated.

Why you should watch it: Robert Pattinson has a lot of fun in "Mickey 17," and his wonderfully eccentric performance is one of the film's biggest highlights. Playing multiple versions of the same character gives him plenty of room to show off his range, while Bong Joon Ho brings plenty of bizarre sci-fi ideas, dark humor and sharp social commentary. It's an unpredictable, visually striking adventure that feels refreshingly different from your usual space blockbuster.

Watch "Mickey 17" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, November 23

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" (season 9 premiere)

"Sesame Street" (volume 4) (Netflix family)

"The Trials of Karen Read" (Netflix documentary)

"Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" (season 6)

WWE: Monday Night Raw (6 p.m. ET)

PRIME VIDEO

"Clashing Through the Snow" (2026)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"The Pillsbury Bake-off Classic"

HBO MAX

"Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow"

APPLE TV

MLS Cup Playoffs: St. Louis CITY SC vs. LAFC (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode)

"Desperately Devoted" (new podcast episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"MAO" (season 1, part 2) (dubbed) (all episodes streaming)

"Mickey 17" (2025)

"Mother Knows Murder" (new podcast episode)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland" (2009)

"Mother Knows Murder" (new podcast episode)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episodes)

PEACOCK

"Dig" (series premiere)

"Ambulance" (2022)

"Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas" (season 1) (Microdrama, mobile only)

"The Return of My Mafia Husband" (season 1) (Microdrama, mobile only)

NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET)

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

NHL: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: St. Bonaventure vs. Appalachian State (11 a.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Long Beach State vs. Florida International (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: IU South Bend vs. Eastern Illinois (1 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Akron vs. Wright State (1:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Ole Miss vs. Clemson (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: William & Mary vs. IU Indianapolis (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Arkansas State vs. Southern Utah (3:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Yale vs. Belmont (4 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Washington vs. BYU (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Youngstown State (6:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: RIT vs. Buffalo (6:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Iona (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Georgia Southern vs. Northern Kentucky (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Central Arkansas vs. North Florida (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Wichita State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Denver vs. Kansas (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: VCU vs. Providence (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: UNC Greensboro vs. Pepperdine (9:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Alabama State vs. California (10 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Colorado State vs. Arizona (11:30 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Wofford vs. Wake Forest (6 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Belmont vs. LSU (8 p.m. ET)

HALLMARK+

"Double Booked for the Holidays" (2026)

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