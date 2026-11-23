How is Thanksgiving already this week?! Thankfully, there's plenty of new TV to keep us entertained between hectic holiday events. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I've rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

This week's lineup has a little something for everyone. Amy Poehler reunites with "Parks and Recreation" creator Michael Schur for another workplace comedy, while the future looks decidedly dystopian in a return to one of sci-fi's biggest franchises. Plus, the horny, hunting ladies in Texas are once again up to no good.

Here's what deserves a spot on your watchlist.

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‘Dig’ (Peacock)

DIG | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Parks and Recreation” goes digging for trouble in Greece.

The plot: Amy Poehler and Michael Schur reunite for a workplace comedy with a more ancient setting. Poehler plays Elise, a veteran archaeologist itching to take over from her stubborn mentor (Hugh Laurie). But when she and three female colleagues unearth a history-making artifact, their Greek getaway turns into an international headache.

Premiere date: All 10 episodes on Monday, Nov. 23 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Blade Runner 2099’ (Prime Video)

Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Same dystopian nightmare, new existential crises.

The plot: Welcome back to Los Angeles, where the robots have won. Set 50 years after “Blade Runner 2049,” this sequel series flips the power dynamic, with Replicants now calling the shots. Fugitive Cora (Hunter Schafer) poses as a Blade Runner and teams up with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a dying Replicant, to track down a runaway whose secrets could bring the whole city crashing down.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Desperate housewives with deadly secrets.

The plot: Nobody does messy quite like the ladies of Maple Brook, Texas. Months after a bloody season 1 finale, Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) are trying to stay away from each other. Good luck with that. A new murder, fresh enemies and Margo’s husband’s gubernatorial ambitions drag the duo back into each other’s orbit. Expect more bullets, betrayals and bedroom shenanigans.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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