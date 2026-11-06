3 new to Paramount+ movies to watch this weekend — including Sylvester Stallone's iconic '80s action-thriller that introduced Rambo (Nov. 6–8)

Paramount+ subscribers are spoilt for choice when it comes to recently added movies to watch this weekend. On November 1, the streaming service added 123 movies to its library, giving you plenty of options to consider. To help you find the gems, I've selected three I would watch.

Naturally, given the time of year, there are plenty of holiday movies now streaming on Paramount+, but making my pick was easy as Paramount+ just added my personal favorite Christmas film of all time. If you're not quite ready for festive-themed streaming, however, I'm also highlighting an iconic Sylvester Stallone action-thriller and an overlooked WWII drama.

Don't waste your weekend scrolling through the more than 120 movies just added to Paramount+. Here are the three that need to be at the very top of your watchlist.

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'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

"It's a Wonderful Life" is practically mandatory viewing over the holiday season. This 1946 Frank Capra classic isn't just the best Christmas movie of all time, but one of the greatest films of the 20th century. Charming, warm and sentimental, it celebrates the true reason for the season in quite some style. It's a feel-good movie that almost every new holiday movie takes inspiration from; it's quite simply a timeless masterpiece.

James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a selfless man who has given up his own dreams to help his family and community. On Christmas Eve, he reaches rock bottom and considers suicide. However, his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), intervenes and shows George what a lesser place the world would be if he had never existed. Also starring Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore, "It's a Wonderful Life" lives up to its sterling reputation.

Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" on Paramount+ now

'First Blood' (1982)

First Blood (1982) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo is one of the 1980s most iconic action heroes, which makes his debut, "First Blood," a little peculiar. Sequels would depict Rambo as an unstoppable killing machine, but in his first outing, he's a traumatized soldier, scarred by what he saw and what he did during the Vietnam War. In fact, Rambo kills only a single person in the entire movie, and even that death is typically classified as accidental.

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If you're looking for '80s action pulp, go for one of the sequels, but if you want a tense thriller, then stream "First Blood." In my books, it's the best Rambo film of the lot. In "First Blood," Rambo (Stallone) finds himself on the wrong side of an arrogant small-town sheriff (Brian Dennehy); their confrontation spirals into a manhunt, as the law attempts to capture Rambo. But this former Special Forces soldier is a tricky man to catch.

Watch "First Blood" on Paramount+ now

'Allied' (2016)

Allied Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Brad Pitt Movie - YouTube Watch On

The above picks are legendary movies. While they're still exceptional in 2026, you may have seen them before. So, for my final option this week, I'm going for "Allied." Directed by Robert Zemeckis (the filmmaker behind "Cast Away" and "Contact"), this 2016 wartime romantic drama stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. It was a box office flop and received lukewarm reviews upon release, but I believe it's worthy of a second chance.

Opening in 1942, during World War II, operative Max Vatan (Pitt) is paired with a French Resistance fighter, Marianne Beauséjour (Cotillard). The two pose as a married couple as part of a plan to assassinate a German ambassador, only for their pretend romance to become real. They settle in London, get married, have a baby, and all seems well. That is, until Max is informed by his superiors that Marianne might just be a German spy.

Watch "Allied" on Paramount+ now

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