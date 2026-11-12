3 new HBO Max shows to watch this weekend — including a pair of true crime docuseries based on shocking real stories (Nov. 13-15)

November 2026 is chugging along nicely, and HBO Max is rolling out a fresh wave of titles ready for you to add to your weekend watchlist. As the temperatures drop and the holiday rush begins, the streamer has released plenty of new shows to give you something to relax with when it's time to hit the couch and cue up some good ol' binge material.

Whether you’re in the mood for a true story or a gritty slice of drama, there’s plenty on tap, and this week’s picks don't disappoint. True-crime fans can dig a tense limited series that reframes a notorious 2011 murder case as a psychological thriller about a marriage degraded by control and manipulation.

For something equally jaw-dropping but a little more playful, there’s a German documentary chronicling the audacious heist of a 100-kilogram solid-gold coin from a Berlin museum, and the investigation that followed. And if you’d rather sink into something scripted, the acclaimed “City of God: The Fight Rages On” returns for a second season, exploring the power struggles of Rio’s favelas.

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That lineup should keep you plenty busy as November continues. Clear your schedule and grab the popcorn, because here are three newly added HBO Max shows you need to add to your watchlist this weekend.

'Melanie Rea'

Melania Rea - Trailer ufficiale - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime drama

What is it about? This Italian limited series dramatizes one of the most notorious real-life criminal cases in recent Italian history. In 2011, 29-year-old Melania Rea’s body was discovered in a wooded area of the Abruzzo National Park, near the home she shared with her husband and their daughter. It was a murder that gripped the nation and dominated headlines for months. But “Melania Rea” takes you beyond the tabloids to tell the true story behind it, unfolding across parallel timelines to reveal a woman trapped in a marriage that was never quite what it seemed.

Why you should watch it: Across four episodes, the series takes fantastical true crime headlines and transforms them into a psychological thriller about dangerous relationships. It's a great look beneath the surface that brings an often-overlooked situation to light.

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Watch "Melanie Rea" on HBO Max now

'City Of God: The Fight Rages On' season 2

City of God: The Fight Rages On S2 | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

What is it about? The sequel series to the 2002 Brazilian film “City of God” returns for a second season, once again exploring the many power struggles of Rio de Janeiro’s favelas. This season picks up after the death of drug lord Curió, which kicks off a brutal war for control of the territory. Meanwhile, councilwoman Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues) takes on political corruption, Jerusa (Andréia Horta) hunts down those who destroyed her family, and Leka (Luellem de Castro) turns to funk music and dance parties to try and bring the community together.

Why you should watch it: Filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, “City of God: The Fight Rages On” matches the energy and storytelling that made its predecessor a classic. You'll want to check out the movie and first season if you're a newcomer, but if you're all caught up, this is a delicious binge to dine on.

Watch "City Of God: The Fight Rages On" season 2 on HBO Max now

'Clangold'

Clangold | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary

What is it about? “Clangold” tells the true story of one of the biggest heists in recent memory. In 2017, thieves stole the “Big Maple Leaf,” a 100-kilogram solid gold Canadian coin worth millions, from Berlin’s Bode Museum. It seemed like the perfect crime, but this German documentary series follows the investigation that followed and proves that it was not. In fact, police were led deep into the city’s notorious organized-crime “clan” underworld in a tense hunt for the culprits, making for this gripping documentary you can watch this weekend.

Why you should watch it: Mixing reenactments with real-world interviews, “Clangold” is much like a real-life thriller. If you love a juicy true crime story with a jaw-dropping hook, you'll tear through this four-episode caper.

Watch "Clangold" on HBO Max now

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