Streaming subscriptions aren’t getting any cheaper. With the cost of watching your favorite movies, TV shows and live sports continuing to creep up in 2026, it’s worth taking advantage of offers like these while you can. And with prices likely to keep rising over the next few years, Black Friday is a great opportunity to save some money, revisit a streaming service you haven’t used in a while or try something completely new without committing to a full-price subscription.

Paramount+ has just launched its Black Friday deal, and it’s a particularly good one. You can get any Paramount+ membership for just $2.99 a month for two months, whether you fancy the ad-supported Essential plan or want to go all-in with the ad-free Premium tier. The offer is live now, but you only have until November 30, 2026 to claim it. Here's everything you need to know, including how to get this incredible deal.

The savings are pretty impressive whichever plan you choose. Essential saves you $12 over two months, while Premium saves you $22, bringing the total discount to 79%. I’d recommend going for Premium, especially as both memberships cost exactly the same $2.99 a month during this Black Friday deal. You might as well get the extra benefits, including ad-free streaming, full Showtime access and offline downloads, while paying the same bargain price.

It’s the perfect time to sign up with “Yellowjackets” returning for its fourth and final season on November 20. Elsewhere, “MobLand” season 2 reaches its finale on the same day, and Jennifer Lopez’s “The JLO Show” concert special arrives on November 26, alongside plenty of festive movies to get you in the Christmas spirit.

If you’re also a fan of a good old-fashioned dad show, Paramount+ has plenty to keep you busy. You can catch up on popular hits like “Dutton Ranch” and “Marshals,” alongside plenty of action-packed dramas, crime thrillers and Westerns. Honestly, if you’re after shows with plenty of action, tough characters and a bit of family drama, Paramount+ has you covered.

Another big selling point is Paramount’s CBS lineup, which gives you plenty more to watch. You can catch episodes of popular shows like “Tracker” and “Survivor” the day after they air with the Essential plan, or stream them live with Premium. There’s also college sports coverage, including “Big Ten football,” and new series “Cupertino” to add to your watchlist.

How to claim the Paramount+ Black Friday deal

Claiming this offer is pretty straightforward. Head to the official Paramount+ website and choose whether you want the Essential or Premium membership. From there, simply create an account or sign in if you’re an eligible returning subscriber, enter your payment details and make sure the discounted $2.99 monthly price is showing before completing your subscription.

One thing to remember is that once your two discounted months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly price of $8.99 for Essential or $13.99 for Premium, unless you cancel beforehand. So, if you don’t fancy paying full price, make sure you set yourself a reminder! The deal itself ends on November 30, 2026, so there’s no better time to grab it.