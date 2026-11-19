Paramount+ just crashed to $2.99 for Black Friday — stream the NFL, ‘Marshals,’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ and more for a steal
Also just in time for ‘Yellowjackets’ season 4 and ‘Mobland’ season 2 finale
Streaming subscriptions aren’t getting any cheaper. With the cost of watching your favorite movies, TV shows and live sports continuing to creep up in 2026, it’s worth taking advantage of offers like these while you can. And with prices likely to keep rising over the next few years, Black Friday is a great opportunity to save some money, revisit a streaming service you haven’t used in a while or try something completely new without committing to a full-price subscription.
Paramount+ has just launched its Black Friday deal, and it’s a particularly good one. You can get any Paramount+ membership for just $2.99 a month for two months, whether you fancy the ad-supported Essential plan or want to go all-in with the ad-free Premium tier. The offer is live now, but you only have until November 30, 2026 to claim it. Here's everything you need to know, including how to get this incredible deal.
Paramount+ Essential is the streamer’s ad-supported membership, giving you access to more than 40,000 episodes and movies, including exclusive originals, hit CBS shows and select Showtime series. You can also watch NFL games on CBS, UEFA Champions League matches and UFC events, with up to three simultaneous streams. Normally $8.99 a month, it’s included in this Black Friday deal, meaning you can get over 60% off.
Get Paramount+ Essential for $2.99 a month for 2 months
Paramount+ Premium is the top-tier membership, offering everything included with Essential, plus ad-free on-demand streaming, all Showtime originals, live access to your local CBS station and downloads for offline viewing. You can also enjoy select titles in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision and HDR10. Normally $13.99 a month, this Black Friday deal brings the price right now, saving you around 79%.
Get Paramount+ Premium for $2.99 a month for 2 months
The savings are pretty impressive whichever plan you choose. Essential saves you $12 over two months, while Premium saves you $22, bringing the total discount to 79%. I’d recommend going for Premium, especially as both memberships cost exactly the same $2.99 a month during this Black Friday deal. You might as well get the extra benefits, including ad-free streaming, full Showtime access and offline downloads, while paying the same bargain price.
It’s the perfect time to sign up with “Yellowjackets” returning for its fourth and final season on November 20. Elsewhere, “MobLand” season 2 reaches its finale on the same day, and Jennifer Lopez’s “The JLO Show” concert special arrives on November 26, alongside plenty of festive movies to get you in the Christmas spirit.
If you’re also a fan of a good old-fashioned dad show, Paramount+ has plenty to keep you busy. You can catch up on popular hits like “Dutton Ranch” and “Marshals,” alongside plenty of action-packed dramas, crime thrillers and Westerns. Honestly, if you’re after shows with plenty of action, tough characters and a bit of family drama, Paramount+ has you covered.
Another big selling point is Paramount’s CBS lineup, which gives you plenty more to watch. You can catch episodes of popular shows like “Tracker” and “Survivor” the day after they air with the Essential plan, or stream them live with Premium. There’s also college sports coverage, including “Big Ten football,” and new series “Cupertino” to add to your watchlist.
How to claim the Paramount+ Black Friday deal
Claiming this offer is pretty straightforward. Head to the official Paramount+ website and choose whether you want the Essential or Premium membership. From there, simply create an account or sign in if you’re an eligible returning subscriber, enter your payment details and make sure the discounted $2.99 monthly price is showing before completing your subscription.
One thing to remember is that once your two discounted months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly price of $8.99 for Essential or $13.99 for Premium, unless you cancel beforehand. So, if you don’t fancy paying full price, make sure you set yourself a reminder! The deal itself ends on November 30, 2026, so there’s no better time to grab it.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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