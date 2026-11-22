One of the year's most anticipated sports films has finally landed on Prime, delivering a biopic football fans have long awaited: a profile of gridiron great John Madden. Nicolas Cage plays the titular icon who not only brought wins to the field, but also conquered the broadcast booth and the gaming sector by helping launch the blockbuster video game franchise of the same name.

Written and directed by David O. Russell, "Madden" spans an impressive career that saw the outspoken coach lead the Oakland Raiders to an unlikely Super Bowl win under new team owner Al Davis. The film also spotlights his legendary broadcasting run — where his infectious enthusiasm gave fans a masterclass in football’s strategic decisions — alongside his partnership with EA Sports founder Trip Hawkins to create the sports game to emulate.

While "Madden" arrives after a drought of memorable sports biopics, we once enjoyed decades of exquisitely filmed profiles of real-life icons. Whether they toiled on the diamond or battled for recognition on the gridiron, these legends inspired us with their courage, tenacity, and business smarts. If you’re looking to tap into your inner jock with remarkable stories you’ll long remember, check out the top five sports biopics you can stream right now.

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An S-tier boxing classic

RAGING BULL (1980) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

If you haven’t seen Robert De Niro’s Oscar-winning turn as 1940s boxing champ Jake LaMotta in "Raging Bull," stop what you’re doing and watch this beaut of a film. Martin Scorsese’s powerhouse drama tracks LaMotta from a hungry middleweight amateur to a ferocious fighter feared across the country.

While his personal life imploded from unrelenting jealousy and rage, the boxing scenes are where sports fans will find the real magic. The visceral sound design and the cinematographer’s eye for putting us right inside the ropes remain just as stunning today as when the film dropped in 1980.

Stream "Raging Bull" free on Tubi

A message to all of us from an underdog

Rudy (1993) Original Trailer [FHD] - YouTube Watch On

Football has its share of rewatchable classics, from "Friday Night Lights" to "Any Given Sunday," but "Rudy" stands out for anyone who knows the struggle of being told you aren't athletic enough to get a shot. The 1993 favorite introduces us to Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (poignantly played by Sean Astin), a plucky blue-collar kid from Joliet, Illinois, who dreams of suiting up for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

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At 5-foot-6 and barely 160 pounds, he’s an underdog in every sense, and the road to glory is paved with painful stones. Even after making it onto campus, trying out for the squad brings relentless bullying and bruised pride, yet his work ethic never wavers. When he finally earns his spot on the roster, we’re left with a heartwarming reminder from the real Ruettiger: you’re never too small to make a difference.

Stream "Rudy" free on YouTube

Show me the money(ball)

A rare biopic focused on a front-office executive, "Moneyball" is astonishing on multiple levels. Based on the bestseller of the same name, this 2011 hit follows Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), who teams up with a nerdy stats genius (Jonah Hill) to rebuild a roster gutted by the loss of star players. Instead of chasing pricey sluggers, they recruit strictly on underappreciated metrics like on-base percentage.

The story hooks you even if you aren't a die-hard MLB fan, shining a light on the statisticians and math aficionados who rescued managers stuck in 1980s-era habits of buying big names. "Moneyball" lingers long after the credits roll thanks to Aaron Sorkin’s razor-sharp screenplay, which crackles just as intensely during tense boardroom negotiations as it does out on the diamond. In our AI-driven, stats-hungry era, it holds up effortlessly.

Rent/buy "Moneyball" on Prime Video

A tribute to a baseball giant and civics leader

42 Official Trailer #2 (2013) - Harrison Ford Movie - Jackie Robinson Story HD - YouTube Watch On

Chadwick Boseman shone in "Black Panther," but his commanding turn as Jackie Robinson in "42" deserves every ounce of applause. Focusing on the mental resilience baseball’s first Black player had to forge amid rampant racism, the 2013 drama is a poignant portrait of both a generational talent and a cultural hero.

Even as his own teammates hurled insults to his face, Robinson forced the wider baseball community to judge players on their merits rather than the color of their skin. The film’s message lands so powerfully because it shows rather than tells, skipping didactic lectures and letting the tension breathe. We’re given space to reflect on Robinson’s massive impact while marveling at his rare gifts on the field, making it the kind of movie you want to revisit every few years to see how sports can open doors it once slammed shut.

Stream "42" free on YouTube

A sports marketing story you won’t find boring

AIR | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In 2023, we were treated to a rare twist on the genre: a sports biopic where the star athlete never appears on screen. Neither Michael Jordan nor his likeness ever shows up in "Air," directed by and starring Ben Affleck—and yet the film completely works. Set in 1984, it follows Nike CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) as he tasks talent scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and marketing exec Howard White (Chris Tucker) with landing a young rookie on a shoestring budget.

Most of us see a pair of Jordans without realizing MJ still earns a cut of every sneaker sold today, all thanks to savvy deal-making and a sharp mother. In a tight 110 minutes, "Air" reveals what makes a custom shoe design pop—and how the Nike-Jordan agreement sparked the modern era of athlete equity partnerships. Along the way, Viola Davis steals the show as Jordan’s mother, blending sharp business acumen with a fierce commitment to securing her son’s legacy.

Stream "Air" on Prime Video

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