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Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE: huge price drops on Bose, Ninja, Fire TV, Kindle, Garmin, and Asics
We're vetting the best deals from $15
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Welcome to our live coverage of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, where I’m sifting through thousands of markdowns to separate genuine lowest-ever prices from inflated list-price hype.
Whether you’re upgrading your living room with a new 4K TV, streaming stick, or soundbar, refreshing your kitchen with a Ninja air fryer, or hunting down gifts across headphones, e-readers, smart lights, smart rings, laptops, and running shoes, I’ve checked the price history on every pick below so you only see deals actually worth your money.
Keep checking back throughout the day as I add fresh, editor-tested deals starting from $15. Let's dive in!
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- YETI: drinkware from $15
- Pyrex: glass food storage from $16
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Belkin Portable Charger: was $54 now $43
- Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting: was $109 now $83
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $169
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. If you're going to a work party, whoever receives this gift can use it as some festive decor for their desk.
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Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon devices are to 60% off! But before you get too excited, remember that Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61% earlier this year. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). The good news is that you can offset those price increases with Amazon's Black Friday sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $15.
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If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes.
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TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Black Friday season has officially started and Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
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With its 7-inch glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our Kindle Paperwhite review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.
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At just $29, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 4K streaming, full Alexa+ voice control, and instant access to every major app. Plus, it has Wi-Fi 6 for faster streaming.
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I finally installed this Philips screen-sync LED strip behind my TV, and it’s a total game-changer. Pairing reactive ambient lighting with GTA 6 right after launch adds a whole new layer of immersion that makes every session feel unreal.
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These wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver active over ear noise cancelling and two listening modes (Quiet and Aware). They're super comfortable, too, and have an impressively long battery life, so you can enjoy your music for longer while you're on the go.
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Apple changed the budget laptop game with the MacBook Neo. The retail price of this excellent machine has crept up a little since it was first released at the start of the year, but Amazon has just slashed $50 off it, bringing it back to a super-tempting $650. It’s the ideal MacBook for students or anyone else on a budget.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Two discounted massagers that save my sore feet
Having chronically tight calves and high arches is a pain in and of itself.pardon the pun, so after a long day on my feet, I rely heavily on these two Nekteck massagers to get some relief.
The cordless AirFlow Go Calf Massager wraps right around my lower legs with five compression modes, five intensity levels, and a 20-minute auto shut-off that works out stubborn knots. Meanwhile, the Shiatsu Foot Massager combines deep-kneading rollers, air compression, and soothing infrared heat to melt away arch tension.
- Nekteck AirFlow Cordless Calf Massager: was $109 now $85 at Amazon
- Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat: was $89 now $71 at Amazon
Why I’ll always vouch for these Sennheiser headphones
If you want standout over-ear headphones without paying the Apple, Bose, or Beats tax, take a serious look at the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless while they’re on sale at Amazon.
I never leave the house without them. They deliver crisp, balanced sound, plush comfort, strong adaptive ANC, and a massive 60-hour battery life. Plus, browsing the discounted finishes today, I noticed the different colorways, so there's a pair to match everyone's personal aesthetic.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
Add next-level immersion to GTA 6 with these lights
I finally put this Philips screen-sync light strip up behind my TV, and it has completely changed the way I game and watch movies at night. Coinciding with GTA 6 dropping last week, the live color-matching adds an unreal layer of immersion— extending everything happening on screen out onto the wall in real time. It's so sick.
- Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 55"-65: was $109 now $83 @ Amazon
- Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting 75-85": was $129 now $110 @ Amazon
WELCOME BACK 🎁
Good morning and welcome back! I’m back on deal patrol as Amazon’s Black Friday Week hits full stride ahead of Friday. As always, I'm identifying lows on TVs, headphones, e-readers, air fryers, smart lights, wearables, and everything in between. So stay tuned!
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