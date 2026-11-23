Welcome to our live coverage of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, where I’m sifting through thousands of markdowns to separate genuine lowest-ever prices from inflated list-price hype.

Whether you’re upgrading your living room with a new 4K TV, streaming stick, or soundbar, refreshing your kitchen with a Ninja air fryer, or hunting down gifts across headphones, e-readers, smart lights, smart rings, laptops, and running shoes, I’ve checked the price history on every pick below so you only see deals actually worth your money.

Keep checking back throughout the day as I add fresh, editor-tested deals starting from $15. Let's dive in!

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 at Amazon This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. If you're going to a work party, whoever receives this gift can use it as some festive decor for their desk. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon devices are to 60% off! But before you get too excited, remember that Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61% earlier this year. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). The good news is that you can offset those price increases with Amazon's Black Friday sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $15. Read more Read less ▼

HeyNuts Workout Pro Leggings: was $32 now $25 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes. Read more Read less ▼

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Black Friday season has officially started and Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus : was $69 now $29 at Amazon At just $29, this is an unbeatable budget upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight into your HDMI port for crisp 4K streaming, full Alexa+ voice control, and instant access to every major app. Plus, it has Wi-Fi 6 for faster streaming. Read more Read less ▼

Philips Screen Sync Smart Lighting : was $109 now $83 at Amazon I finally installed this Philips screen-sync LED strip behind my TV, and it’s a total game-changer. Pairing reactive ambient lighting with GTA 6 right after launch adds a whole new layer of immersion that makes every session feel unreal. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon These wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver active over ear noise cancelling and two listening modes (Quiet and Aware). They're super comfortable, too, and have an impressively long battery life, so you can enjoy your music for longer while you're on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Apple changed the budget laptop game with the MacBook Neo. The retail price of this excellent machine has crept up a little since it was first released at the start of the year, but Amazon has just slashed $50 off it, bringing it back to a super-tempting $650. It’s the ideal MacBook for students or anyone else on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼