How to watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 online — stream the Ethan Hawke series from anywhere
Ethan Hawke is back as Lee Raybon for more investigations in this neo-noir crime caper
Not only do we get to see Ethan Hawke on the small screen again as "The Lowdown" returns for season 2, but he'll also be joined by Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin for the latest episodes.
Below is our guide to how to watch "The Lowdown" season 2 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.
"The Lowdown" season 2 premieres on FX with a double-episode drop on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
• U.S. — FX via Youtube TV/ Stream on Hulu next day.
• Global — Disney+ from October 15
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The second season of "The Lowdown" kicks off with Lee claiming the Citizen Journalist of the Year award, but his acceptance speech causes quite the stir and lands him in hot water once again. Still, that chaotic speech does lead him into the path of public defender Ginger (Gilpin), who needs help after her client vanishes.
Naturally, Lee will oblige, but the case will drag him even deeper into the dark world of criminal conspiracy and corruption. If that wasn't enough, he's also got a reunion with his estranged father (Tommy Lee Jones) to contend with. Eight episodes might not be enough to handle all those intertwining storylines, but we're sure Lee and co. will find a way to wrap it all up in a neat bow.
If you're ready to dive back into the web of conspiracies, check out below for how to watch "The Lowdown" season 2 with both live viewing and streaming options available.
Watch 'The Lowdown' S2 on Hulu now
A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to "The Lowdown," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults."
Watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "The Lowdown" season 2 airs on the FX TV channel. It premieres on Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with a two-episode drop. Further episodes release weekly.
You can stream FX live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channels in select markets. And, you could even get a free trial so you can watch at least some of the show before deciding whether to pay for the service.
But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The series lands on Hulu and will be available for on-demand streaming.
If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.
Watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 from anywhere
Traveling when "The Lowdown" season 2 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.
We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Lowdown" season 2 from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "The Lowdown" season 2 as normal.
Watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 in Canada
In Canada, you can stream "The Lowdown" season 2 on Disney+ from October 15.
The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.
You can also watch the standard linear broadcast on FX in Canada, and could use the cable-cutting methods via YouTube TV , which offers a free trial.
Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.
How to watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 in the U.K.
You can stream "The Lowdown" season 2 on Disney+ in the U.K. from Thursday, October 15.
Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..
NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.
How to watch 'The Lowdown' season 2 in Australia
It is the same process in Australia, with "The Lowdown" season 2 set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from October 25.
Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.
If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.
'The Lowdown' season 2 - cast
- Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon
- Keith David as Marty Brunner
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Francis Raybon
- Kaniehtiio Horn as Samantha
- Rafael Casal as Johnny
- Michael Hitchcock as Ray Moseley
- Cody Lightning as Waylon
- Tommy Lee Jones as Frog
- Betty Gilpin as Ginger
- Austin Amelio
- Martha Plimpton
- Clifton Collins Jr.
'The Lowdown' season 2 - trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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