3 new HBO Max movies to watch this weekend — including Anne Hathaway's otherworldly new sci-fi thriller and Marvel's $100m box office bomb that's 'so bad, it's good' (Nov. 13-15)

Believe it or not, it's already November 2026. It's time once again for another weekend full of excellent streaming content that you won't want to miss. This week, HBO Max has a slate of new and new-to-the-service flicks that you should dedicate some couch time to.

First up is a sci-fi thriller from “It Follows” director David Robert Mitchell, in which an entire 1980s suburban neighborhood, Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor are yanked out of reality and dropped into a world full of dinosaurs. Yeah, we're not sure how that works either, but it sounds like a good time to us.

From there, things get a lot sillier with 2024’s notorious Spider-Man spin-off that bombed so spectacularly it’s since become a hilariously watchable, so-bad-it’s-good cult favorite, with Dakota Johnson as a paramedic who can suddenly see the future. There are plenty of unbelievable happenings in this movie, and you'll love the blissfully baffling decisions made throughout.

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And then, something totally different: A 2013 documentary and one of the most beloved behind-the-scenes stories ever told, chronicling director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s wildly ambitious, ultimately doomed 1970s attempt to adapt Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” No Timothée Chalamet here.

There you have it. Clear your schedule and grab the popcorn, because these three newly added HBO Max movies are everything you need to get the party started this weekend.

'The End of Oak Street' (2026)

The End of Oak Street | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

What is it about? From David Robert Mitchell, the writer-director behind the cult horror hit “It Follows" comes a story about...dinosaurs? Set in a small 1982 suburb, “The End of Oak Street” follows the Platt family, headed by Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg (Ewan McGregor), whose ordinary neighborhood is suddenly thrown into turmoil by a mysterious cosmic event and dropped into a prehistoric world teeming with dinosaurs. Stranded in a world they don’t recognize, the family and their neighbors have to band together to survive the terrifying new dangers lurking around every corner.

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Why you should watch it: Produced by J.J. Abrams, this is a Spielbergian blend of wonder and horror expertly mixed together. It's a great little thrill ride that mixes familiar “Jurassic Park”-style scares with a side of confused family, which makes for a surprisingly fun movie.

Watch "The End of Oak Street" on HBO Max now

'Madame Web' (2024)

MADAME WEB – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero

What is it about? “Madame Web” takes a weird detour into the stranger corners of the Spider-Man universe. Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic who, after a near-death experience, suddenly develops the power to see the future. When her visions reveal that three young women, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, are being hunted by a mysterious, spider-powered killer (Tahar Rahim), Cassie becomes their only protector. To save them, she’ll have to understand her strange new abilities, along with the secrets of her late mother’s past.

Why you should watch it: Let’s be honest: “Madame Web” was a legendary box-office flop that critics tore apart on release. It's since become a hilarious watch even for fans of the character. But that’s exactly why you should watch it. And despite a mostly bad script and even worse acting, there are plenty of moments that will stick with you once it ends. And you'll want to make sure you're in the know for any potential future Sony/Marvel universe lore, too.

Watch "Madame Web" on HBO Max now

'Jodorowsky's Dune' (2013)

Jodorowsky's Dune | Official Trailer HD (2014) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary

What is it about? Before Denis Villeneuve or David Lynch took a crack at Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” Chilean-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky nearly made the most audacious version of all. This documentary tells the true story of that doomed 1970s production, which Jodorowsky envisioned as a mind-expanding sci-fi epic. Through interviews with the director himself, the documentary charts how he assembled a jaw-dropping team, including artists H.R. Giger and Moebius, effects wizard Dan O’Bannon, a score by Pink Floyd, and a planned cast featuring Salvador Dalí, Orson Welles, and Mick Jagger, only to watch it collapse when no studio would finance it.

Why you should watch it: Even though his film was never made, Jodorowsky’s ideas and artwork went on to shape sci-fi landmarks like “Alien,” “Blade Runner”, and “Star Wars", making this a must-watch for fans. With “Dune: Part Three” on the horizon, there’s no better time to revisit the greatest “Dune” movie that never was.

Watch "Jodorowsky's Dune" on HBO Max now

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