Paramount+ just added 123 new movies — here are the 3 I'm streaming first

Paramount+ is heralding November 2026 with an avalanche of fresh titles landing on the platform. As it does every month, the streamer drops the bulk of its buzziest additions right on the first, serving up a sprawling menu of movies and shows to carry your watchlist straight through the weeks ahead.

Because wading through that catalog can get overwhelming fast, we here at Tom’s Guide have done the heavy lifting to narrow the pile down to a prime trio worth clearing your schedule for. If you are feeling the holiday spirit, there is a cozy seasonal double feature ready to roll: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the gold-standard Christmas classic, alongside “Surviving Christmas,” a goofy Ben Affleck crowd-pleaser tailored for easy holiday viewing.

Prefer something considerably colder and nastier? Paramount+ has that angle covered as well, headlined by David Fincher’s razor-sharp thriller “Gone Girl,” anchored by Rosamund Pike’s chilling, Oscar-nominated turn as Amy Dunne. Without further delay, let’s dive into the three newly added Paramount+ movies you need to be streaming right now.

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3 Paramount+ movies to stream right now

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Gone Girl | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller

What’s it about? On the morning of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) comes home to find his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) gone and the living room trashed. As the media descends and the police dig in, their perfect marriage starts to look a whole lot darker, and everyone looks to Nick as the prime suspect behind Amy's disappearance. But nothing here is what it seems, and the truth turns out to be far nastier than anyone suspects.

Why you should watch it: “Gone Girl” is one of Fincher's best, and Rosamund Pike delivers one of the most chilling performances of the last decade as Amy, earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination in the process. It's well worth reading the novel of the same name or going on blind -- it'll surprise you either way.

Watch "Gone Girl" on Paramount+ now

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'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Holiday

What’s it about? You’ve almost certainly seen it, but on the off chance you haven’t: James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a man who keeps setting aside his own dreams to do right by his hometown of Bedford Falls. When a financial disaster threatens to ruin him one Christmas Eve, George hits his lowest point and wishes he’d never been born. That's all until a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) shows him just how many lives he’s touched, and how different the world would be without him.

Why you should watch it: Nearly 80 years later, “It’s a Wonderful Life” remains the gold standard of Christmas movies, and for good reason. Stewart gives one of the great performances of his career, and the film’s message about the value of one life still feels like a warm hug in the middle of what many may find a lonely season.

Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" on Paramount+ now

'Surviving Christmas' (2009)

SURVIVING CHRISTMAS (2004) | Theatrical Trailer | Amblin - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Holiday comedy

What’s it about? Ben Affleck plays Drew Latham, a wealthy, workaholic advertising exec who hates the thought of spending Christmas completely alone. His solution is to drive out to his childhood home, where he finds a working-class family (led by the late greats James Gandolfini and Catherine O’Hara) living there now. He offers them $250,000 to let him move in and play the part of their son for the holidays. Naturally, forcing a bunch of strangers to become his instant family doesn’t go quite as smoothly as he’d hoped.

Why you should watch it: This one’s pure, goofy holiday comfort food. It's the perfect accompaniment for a huge cup of cocoa and a big blanket on the couch, and plenty silly with tons of holiday cheer. If you're ready to move past Halloween, this is going to do it for you immediately.

Stream "Surviving Christmas" on Paramount+ now

Everything just added to Paramount+

Here's the full list of all 123 movies and shows that were just added to Paramount+:

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Proposal

A Very Brady Sequel

A.C.O.D.

All I Want For Christmas

Allied

American Son

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Ballistic*

Beautiful Girls

Behind Enemy Lines

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Charlotte’s Web

Christmas Takes Flight

Coach Carter

Cold Mountain

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Domestic Disturbance

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody’s Fine

Falling in Love

First Blood

Fit For Christmas

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Footloose (1984)

Footloose (2011)

Four Brothers

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Gone Girl

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Happy Feet

Hard Eight

Hard Rain

Harriet The Spy

Hitch

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Horton Hears a Who!

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Imagine That

Instant Family

Internal Affairs

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

Love, Rosie

Moonage Daydream

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

Must Love Christmas

No Code Of Conduct

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Norbit

Outside Providence

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pike River*

Private Parts

Queen of The Damned

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rango

Reindeer Games

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Safe Haven

Sahara

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Scrooged

Seabiscuit

Selena

Selma

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

Snoopy, Come Home

Snow Day

Stop-Loss

Surviving Christmas

The A-Team

The Back-up Plan

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Experts

The Fighting Temptations

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The General’s Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hunt for Red October

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Italian Job

The King of Kings

The Little Prince

The Manchurian Candidate

The Outsiders

The Weather Man

Trading Places

Twister

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

World Trade Center

*Title is available only to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

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