Paramount+ just added 123 new movies — here are the 3 I'm streaming first
Here are my top picks from all the movies that just arrived on Paramount+
Paramount+ is heralding November 2026 with an avalanche of fresh titles landing on the platform. As it does every month, the streamer drops the bulk of its buzziest additions right on the first, serving up a sprawling menu of movies and shows to carry your watchlist straight through the weeks ahead.
Because wading through that catalog can get overwhelming fast, we here at Tom’s Guide have done the heavy lifting to narrow the pile down to a prime trio worth clearing your schedule for. If you are feeling the holiday spirit, there is a cozy seasonal double feature ready to roll: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the gold-standard Christmas classic, alongside “Surviving Christmas,” a goofy Ben Affleck crowd-pleaser tailored for easy holiday viewing.
Prefer something considerably colder and nastier? Paramount+ has that angle covered as well, headlined by David Fincher’s razor-sharp thriller “Gone Girl,” anchored by Rosamund Pike’s chilling, Oscar-nominated turn as Amy Dunne. Without further delay, let’s dive into the three newly added Paramount+ movies you need to be streaming right now.
3 Paramount+ movies to stream right now
'Gone Girl' (2014)
Genre: Psychological thriller
What’s it about? On the morning of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) comes home to find his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) gone and the living room trashed. As the media descends and the police dig in, their perfect marriage starts to look a whole lot darker, and everyone looks to Nick as the prime suspect behind Amy's disappearance. But nothing here is what it seems, and the truth turns out to be far nastier than anyone suspects.
Why you should watch it: “Gone Girl” is one of Fincher's best, and Rosamund Pike delivers one of the most chilling performances of the last decade as Amy, earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination in the process. It's well worth reading the novel of the same name or going on blind -- it'll surprise you either way.
Watch "Gone Girl" on Paramount+ now
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'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)
Genre: Holiday
What’s it about? You’ve almost certainly seen it, but on the off chance you haven’t: James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a man who keeps setting aside his own dreams to do right by his hometown of Bedford Falls. When a financial disaster threatens to ruin him one Christmas Eve, George hits his lowest point and wishes he’d never been born. That's all until a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) shows him just how many lives he’s touched, and how different the world would be without him.
Why you should watch it: Nearly 80 years later, “It’s a Wonderful Life” remains the gold standard of Christmas movies, and for good reason. Stewart gives one of the great performances of his career, and the film’s message about the value of one life still feels like a warm hug in the middle of what many may find a lonely season.
Watch "It's a Wonderful Life" on Paramount+ now
'Surviving Christmas' (2009)
Genre: Holiday comedy
What’s it about? Ben Affleck plays Drew Latham, a wealthy, workaholic advertising exec who hates the thought of spending Christmas completely alone. His solution is to drive out to his childhood home, where he finds a working-class family (led by the late greats James Gandolfini and Catherine O’Hara) living there now. He offers them $250,000 to let him move in and play the part of their son for the holidays. Naturally, forcing a bunch of strangers to become his instant family doesn’t go quite as smoothly as he’d hoped.
Why you should watch it: This one’s pure, goofy holiday comfort food. It's the perfect accompaniment for a huge cup of cocoa and a big blanket on the couch, and plenty silly with tons of holiday cheer. If you're ready to move past Halloween, this is going to do it for you immediately.
Stream "Surviving Christmas" on Paramount+ now
Everything just added to Paramount+
Here's the full list of all 123 movies and shows that were just added to Paramount+:
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 48 Hrs.
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Proposal
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.C.O.D.
- All I Want For Christmas
- Allied
- American Son
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Ballistic*
- Beautiful Girls
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Charlotte’s Web
- Christmas Takes Flight
- Coach Carter
- Cold Mountain
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Distant Thunder
- Domestic Disturbance
- Doubt
- Dreamgirls
- Enemy at the Gates
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody’s Fine
- Falling in Love
- First Blood
- Fit For Christmas
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Footloose (1984)
- Footloose (2011)
- Four Brothers
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Gone Girl
- Hamburger Hill
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Feet
- Hard Eight
- Hard Rain
- Harriet The Spy
- Hitch
- Home For The Holidays
- Hook
- Horton Hears a Who!
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Imagine That
- Instant Family
- Internal Affairs
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jersey Girl
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Last Holiday
- Love, Rosie
- Moonage Daydream
- Morning Glory
- Mousehunt
- Must Love Christmas
- No Code Of Conduct
- No Strings Attached
- Nobody’s Fool
- Norbit
- Outside Providence
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
- Pike River*
- Private Parts
- Queen of The Damned
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rango
- Reindeer Games
- Revolutionary Road
- Rules of Engagement
- Safe Haven
- Sahara
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Scrooge
- Scrooged
- Seabiscuit
- Selena
- Selma
- Serendipity
- Shall We Dance?
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Snow Day
- Stop-Loss
- Surviving Christmas
- The A-Team
- The Back-up Plan
- The Big Short
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Experts
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
- The General’s Daughter
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Italian Job
- The King of Kings
- The Little Prince
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Outsiders
- The Weather Man
- Trading Places
- Twister
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- Virtuosity
- When Christmas Was Young
- White Christmas
- World Trade Center
*Title is available only to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
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Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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