It's Halloween weekend, and Paramount+ is serving up plenty of treats with a bunch of new movies to add to your watchlist. Endlessly scrolling for what to watch next can easily eat up your evening, so we cut through the clutter to shine a spotlight on the three must-watch titles that just landed on one of the best streaming services.

From the edge-of-your-seat survival documentary "Hanging by a Wire" to David Fincher’s razor-sharp psychological thriller "Gone Girl" and the cringe-comedy antics of Steve Carell and Paul Rudd in "Dinner for Schmucks," there is something on this list to match whatever the vibe you're going for with your next movie night.

So grab your popcorn, and read on for the three movies you need to stream on Paramount+ this weekend.

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'Hanging By a Wire' (2026)

HANGING BY A WIRE | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

"Hanging by a Wire," a nail-biting new documentary on Paramount+ follows a single terrifying day in August 2023 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan when a cable car malfunction left eight people stranded more than 900 feet off the ground. After one of the chair-lift cables snapped, the terrified passengers, including two children, were literally hanging by a wire as officials on the ground rushed to stage a rescue.

Among them were the fathers of some of the boys, a journalist covering the story, the district police chief coordinating rescue efforts, a helicopter pilot, a cable car operator, and two zipliners who together recount an unforgettable day. “Hanging by a Wire” earned a strong 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been selected as Pakistan’s first documentary submission for the international feature Oscar race.

Watch "Hanging By a Wire" on Paramount+ now

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Gone Girl | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

For one of the best psychological thrillers of the past 15 years, look no further than "Gone Girl," master filmmaker David Fincher's hit adaptation of Gillian Flynn's 2012 bestselling novel. It’s the kind of movie that sinks its hooks into you from the get-go, with a real sense of momentum and twists that will leave your jaw on the floor.

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On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) comes home to find his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), has disappeared. As the search gets underway, it quickly devolves into a viral media circus, as Amy is a minor celebrity for being the inspiration for her parents' acclaimed children's book series. Public sympathy drains to suspicion, however, when all the dots don't quite line up in Nick's story ....

Watch "Gone Girl" on Paramount+ starting November 1

'Dinner for Schmucks' (2010)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

A lot of forgettable comedies came out in the 2010s, and "Dinner for Schmucks" has all the hallmarks of them: arguably too much gross-out humor, a bloated cast of comedy talent, Steve Carell at the height of his "Office" fame. Still, I have a soft spot for this terribly endearing screwball comedy, in part because, to this day, my friends and I quote Carell's inspirational speech near the end. It's good dumb fun that'll warm your heart.

A group of L.A. financiers meets regularly for dinner that doubles as a competition: who can bring the best idiot along as a guest for everyone to make fun of. The 1998 French film on which it's based, "Le Dîner des Cons," is meaner and funnier, but Paul Rudd is charming as a corporate ladder climber just slimy enough to get in on this circus when he finds the holy grail of schmucks: a taxidermist with a heart of gold (Carell). Jemaine Clement also makes an unhinged cameo as the hairiest artist known to man.

Watch "Dinner for Schmucks" on Paramount+ starting November 1

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