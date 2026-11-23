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This is the Peacock deal you'll want to pick! (Image credit: Comcast/NBC) When it comes to Black Friday streaming deals, it's natural to opt for the cheapest tier of a service, and with Peacock that's the Select tier on sale for $2.99 per month. It's a great price, but the Select package...well, it's not so great. It comes with some pretty huge drawbacks. Namely, no movies, live sports, or Peacock originals. And it's ad-supported as well. Peacock Premium for $8.99 per month (for three months) is the much better balance of price and features. Yes, Premium still has ads (you need the Premium Plus tier for ad-free streaming), but you get movies, live sports (including Premier League soccer), and can watch Peacock Originals like "The Day of the Jackal." My advice is to pick Premium, even if it costs a little more than Select, because even for a discounted $3 a month, Select has too many limitations for me to recommend. Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)

Save up to $132 with this YouTube TV Black Friday deal! (Image credit: Shutterstock) YouTube is far the streaming platform I use the most, and while YouTube Premium isn't discounted for Black Friday (unfortunately), YouTube TV is very much on sale. There are two packages to pick from: Sports + News and YouTube TV. We ranked the latter as our top pick of the best live TV streaming service, calling it the best cable TV alternative for most people. So, if you want to check it out for less, YouTube TV is $59 per month for two months (was $82), or the Sports + News package is $49 for six months, which is a massive $132 saving over the course of your discounted sub. YouTube Sports + News: now $49.99 (was $71.99)

YouTube TV: now $59.99/month (was $82.99)

The cheapest Black Friday streaming deal today! (Image credit: Frndly TV) You won't find many (any?) Black Friday streaming deals cheaper than this one; Frndly TV is $0.99 per month. That's more than 90% off its regular price. Frndly TV isn't the most well-known streamer, but you get access to a large selection of live channels including Hallmark, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Weather Channel and a whole lot more. And there's a whole "On Demand" library, if you've left live TV behind. For less than a dollar per month for three months, it's worth checking out. Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)

Don't overlooked Apple TV for 50% off! (Image credit: Apple TV) Apple TV has a strong case to be the most overlooked streaming service. It doesn't offer the overwhelming library size of Netflix, Prime Video or HBO Max, but when it comes to quality original shows, Apple TV is giving the biggest players a run for their money. "Severance," "Slow Horses," "Shrinking" and "Silo" are all great, and the platform also has must-watch originals that don't begin with the letter "s" as well! Ahead of Black Friday, you can get six months of Apple TV for $6.99 per month, that's a 50% discount, and if you've never had a subscription before, you've got plenty of worthwhile watches to catch up. My first-choice recommendations would be "Trying" (a warm-hearted comedy that's better than "Ted Lasso") and "Black Bird," an excellent and very intense prison drama inspired by true events from 2022. Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)

The Black Friday streaming deal that's speaking to me! (Image credit: MAPPA) The Black Friday streaming deal that's caught my attention right now is Crunchyroll. This platform is the place to go for all things anime, and while I'm not an expert, it's a genre I'd love to explore more. I already know I love "Chainsaw Man," so what other anime is out there that I'd love but haven't discovered yet? The Crunchyroll deals start from $3.99 per month for the basic Fan tier, up to $8.99 (was $17.99) per month for the Ultimate Fan tier, which also includes access to games, manga and the Crunchyroll store. Let's just say I'm tempted by this one. Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month ($9.99)

All Paramount+ tier are just $2.99! (Image credit: Future) One of the first Black Friday streaming deals for 2026 came from Paramount+, and while others have since appeared, this one remains one of the strongest. Every tier of Paramount+ is discounted down to $2.99 per month for two months, including the top package, Paramount+ Premium. The slogan says it offers a "mountain of entertainment" and I'm inclined to agree. You can read more about the deal in our dedicated article, or if you're already sold, sign up now with the link below. Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)

Give your Prime Video library a major boost! (Image credit: Amazon) Prime Video add-on subscriptions are discounted for Black Friday, and if you've not heard of these before, they essentially allow you to access additional streaming services within the Prime Video UI. It's useful if you want all your streaming content to be in (mostly) one place. The discounted options include Apple TV, Paramount+, MGM+, AMC+, Starz, Hallmark+, Lionsgate+, Discovery+, Crunchyroll, and loads more. With deals from $0.99, you will definitely find an add-on subscription for your tastes. Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month

Black Friday streaming deals are LIVE! Good morning! It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of great streaming deals to talk about, so it's a good job you've found Tom's Guide Black Friday streaming deals live blog, where we're going to highlights all the very best discounts! There's no time to waste, let's get down to talking about streaming deals...