Best Black Friday running shoe deals — save up to 55% on Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka, and more
Big discounts on excellent running shoes
Black Friday week has arrived and if you're looking to scoop a great deal on running shoes in the sales, you have some great options to pick from.
Amazon's Black Friday running shoe deals are already going strong, and most brands are running their own individual sales too, which contains some of the best running shoes I've tested over the past year or two.
I've picked out the biggest and best deals on some of my favorite running shoes below, with savings on everything from comfortable cushioned sneakers to plated speedsters.
Quick Links
- Shop running shoe deals at Amazon
- Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 @ Amazon
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $81 @ Nike
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $82 @ Saucony
- Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 @ Nike
- Adidas Adizero Evo SL: was $150 now $105 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Asics Superblast 2: was $200 now $149 @ Amazon
Running Shoe Deals
The Aero Razor is a very underrated running shoe and competitive with popular options like the Adidas Evo SL. This is a wild price on such a good shoe, and if you're looking for a lightweight daily trainer that comes alive in interval workouts, it's worth checking out.
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The Puma Velocity Nitro 4 is always a great value option for runners looking for a cushioned shoe. Several colors are less than $100 at Amazon, with the lowest price I've found being $84. The Velocity Nitro 5 is out now, but I didn't find it a huge improvement on the 4 in my testing.
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You can stack discounts in the Saucony sale by adding a reduced shoe to your cart and then using the code 'CHEER' at checkout for another 25% off. That means you can get the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 for just $82, which is an amazing price for a plated trainer like this.
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The Nike Structure Plus is a very cushioned and comfortable stability shoe. This low price is achieved by picking the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then using the code 'BFRIDAY' to take 25% off that price at checkout.
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The Nike Pegasus 42 is the latest version of Nike's reliable and popular workhorse trainer. It's good for walking and gym workouts alongside running, last forever, and looks good too. You can get this price, which is the cheapest I've seen the Pegasus 42, by picking the cheapest color of the shoe and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout.
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The Adidas Adizero Evo SL is a long term favorite of mine and many runners, partly because it's great value even at full price. It's a lightweight shoe that excels for faster training runs, but can be used for all your training. It's down to $105 at Amazon in the black color.
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The Asics Gel-Kayano 32 is a comfortable stability shoe that's great for walking as well as running. With the Asics Gel-Kayano 33 launching recently, the previous model is available in a few sales, with this deal for $124 on Amazon being the price to beat.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 flies under the radar but is worthy of being just as popular as better know shoes like the Clifton and Bondi. It's a versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on. It's comfortable, lightweight and grips well on both the road and light trails.
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The Asics Superblast 3 is one of the better running shoes I've tested this year, but the Superblast 2 is still worth considering if you're looking for a versatile max-cushioned sneaker that's $50 less than the latest model. It's great for all kinds of runs, and I often used the Superblast 2 for trips with a lot of walking as well.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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