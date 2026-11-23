Black Friday week has arrived and if you're looking to scoop a great deal on running shoes in the sales, you have some great options to pick from.

Amazon's Black Friday running shoe deals are already going strong, and most brands are running their own individual sales too, which contains some of the best running shoes I've tested over the past year or two.

I've picked out the biggest and best deals on some of my favorite running shoes below, with savings on everything from comfortable cushioned sneakers to plated speedsters.

Running Shoe Deals

Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 at Amazon The Aero Razor is a very underrated running shoe and competitive with popular options like the Adidas Evo SL. This is a wild price on such a good shoe, and if you're looking for a lightweight daily trainer that comes alive in interval workouts, it's worth checking out. Read more Read less ▼

Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $84 at Amazon The Puma Velocity Nitro 4 is always a great value option for runners looking for a cushioned shoe. Several colors are less than $100 at Amazon, with the lowest price I've found being $84. The Velocity Nitro 5 is out now, but I didn't find it a huge improvement on the 4 in my testing. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 at NIKE The Nike Structure Plus is a very cushioned and comfortable stability shoe. This low price is achieved by picking the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then using the code 'BFRIDAY' to take 25% off that price at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $81 at NIKE The Nike Pegasus 42 is the latest version of Nike's reliable and popular workhorse trainer. It's good for walking and gym workouts alongside running, last forever, and looks good too. You can get this price, which is the cheapest I've seen the Pegasus 42, by picking the cheapest color of the shoe and using the code 'BFRIDAY' at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 flies under the radar but is worthy of being just as popular as better know shoes like the Clifton and Bondi. It's a versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on. It's comfortable, lightweight and grips well on both the road and light trails. Read more Read less ▼