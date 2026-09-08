How to watch Champions League 2026/27 — TV guide, channels, fixture list

The Champions League 2026/27 will provide another season's drama and entertainment at the highest level of European football. Having won the past two editions, PSG are striving to become only the second side to lift the trophy in three consecutive campaigns in the modern era, after Real Madrid between 2014 and 2016.

Jose Mourinho's Madrid themselves are desperate to get back on top after a couple of underwhelming efforts, while their arch-rivals Barcelona have made continental glory a priority. Harry Kane and Bayern Munich will feel now is the time for them to claim Die Roten's seventh European gong.

Arsenal, beaten finalists by PSG, will lead the Premier League charge, with Man City, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Liverpool also flying the flag for England. Elsewhere, Como, LASK, Sabah and Viking are all involved in the Champions League league phase/group stage for the first time.

No matter who you support, you’ll want to know how you can watch all of the UCL action this season. And you’re in the right place as we’re here to show you how you can watch live streams of every single Champions League game. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 for free

It's possible to watch certain Champions League matches for free this season. The tournament is broadcast for nothing in Ireland on RTE Player and Virgin Media Play, on TRT in Turkey and RTBF Auvio in Belgium, but remember: not every game will be available this way.

Traveling abroad during the free live Champions League streams? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were back at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams with a VPN

If you're not in your home country during the Champions League 26-27 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and comprehensive security features, so you can use it with complete peace of mind. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch the game.

Champions League Matchday One Preview

The first round of fixtures in this season's Champions League are spread across three days between September 8 and September 10. The holders PSG begin the defence of their crown at home to Slovan Bratislava, while last year's runners-up Arsenal face a trickier trip to Napoli.

Two heavyweights of the European game meet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid host Inter. Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield as both teams seek a winning start to the continental campaign, with Man Utd marking their return to the competition with a home game against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah.

Bayern Munich will be looking to avoid an upset at home to Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt, while Barcelona are strong favourites to triumph over Feyenoord. Elsewhere, Man City go to Porto, Club Brugge entertain Aston Villa, and Borussia Dortmund do battle with Villarreal.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in the U.S.

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Looking to watch Champions League games in the U.S.? Paramount+ is what you need.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year and gives you access to Europe's premier soccer tournament. You can even watch matches on demand with Paramount+, with full games uploaded soon after the final whistle.

Paramount+ is also available through a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1.

Not in the U.S. right now? Use a VPN while traveling overseas to watch live streams from your usual subscription.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in the U.K.

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TNT Sports and Amazon's Prime Video are the home of the Champions League in the U.K. Most of the games will be on TNT, but Prime Video have the pick of the Tuesday matches each gameweek.

All TNT games are available via HBO Max. HBO costs from £25.99 per month for a 12-month contract. You will also be able to watch one Premier League match per weekend, as well as other live sports such as cycling, cricket and tennis.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but new customers can get a 30-day free trial before committing.

Those abroad can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in Canada

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It's nice and simple for Canadian soccer fans with DAZN streaming all the Champions League action in 2026/27.

Packages are available from CA$24.99/month on a 12-month deal. You'll also be able to watch the Bundesliga via DAZN, as well as other sports like NFL.

Temporarily away from the Great White North? Don't let that stop you - you can still watch the Champions League via a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to go for your Champions League needs in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$29.99/month — that's AU$9.99 for the Basic package and AU$20 for the Sports add-on — and also allows you to watch the Premier League, as well as major events in golf, rugby and motorsport.

Outside of Australia during the 2026/27 season? Use NordVPN and stream every game of the Champions League live as if you were Down Under.

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