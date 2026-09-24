How to watch NFL for FREE

With an increasing number of broadcasters and streaming services getting in on the NFL action — and raising their prices each year — blanket coverage is a distant fantasy for most fans these days. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't still a few bargains to be found. And nothing beats a freebie. Here's how you can watch the NFL for free this season.

At least three and up to nine NFL games are free-to-air on English-language channels around the world during each week of the regular season, including marquee primetime fixtures like Thursday Night Football. In the main, however, they tend to cover games in the Sunday afternoon window.

NFL postseason coverage, meanwhile, is comprehensive in Australia and New Zealand. A far cry from the situation in the U.S., where almost every game from each round of the playoffs tends to be on a different channel.

Want to catch the NFL for free? Free-to-air 7Plus in Australia, TVNZ Plus in New Zealand, 5 in the U.K. and Virgin Media Play in Ireland show games every weekend.

Better still, you can tap into those region-specific streams from anywhere. Read on as we explain how.

Watch NFL from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the 2026 NFL season?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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NFL 2026: Free Streams

7Plus (Australia) 7Plus shows three NFL games per week during the regular season, including every Thursday Night Football fixture, and every postseason game, including the Super Bowl.

TVNZ Plus (New Zealand) TVNZ Plus shows three Sunday NFL games per week during the regular season, and every postseason game, including the Super Bowl.

5 (U.K.) 5 shows two Sunday NFL games per week during the regular season, and one game from each round of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.

Virgin Media Play (Ireland) Virgin Media Play shows one Sunday NFL game per week during the regular season, three playoff games and the Super Bowl.

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