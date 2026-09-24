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How to watch NFL for FREE

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Watch up to nine games of NFL a week for free

Marcell Harris and Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers tackle Royce Freeman of the Houston Texans during an NFL game on January 2, 2022
(Image credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers via Getty Images)
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With an increasing number of broadcasters and streaming services getting in on the NFL action — and raising their prices each year — blanket coverage is a distant fantasy for most fans these days. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't still a few bargains to be found. And nothing beats a freebie. Here's how you can watch the NFL for free this season.

NFL: Free Streams

► Free stream: 7Plus (Australia)
► Free stream: TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)
► Free stream: 5 (U.K.)
► Free stream: Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Watch anywhere — Try IPVanish: 83% Off

At least three and up to nine NFL games are free-to-air on English-language channels around the world during each week of the regular season, including marquee primetime fixtures like Thursday Night Football. In the main, however, they tend to cover games in the Sunday afternoon window.

NFL postseason coverage, meanwhile, is comprehensive in Australia and New Zealand. A far cry from the situation in the U.S., where almost every game from each round of the playoffs tends to be on a different channel.

Want to catch the NFL for free? Free-to-air 7Plus in Australia, TVNZ Plus in New Zealand, 5 in the U.K. and Virgin Media Play in Ireland show games every weekend.

Better still, you can tap into those region-specific streams from anywhere. Read on as we explain how.

Watch NFL from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the 2026 NFL season?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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IPVanish is beginning to rank among the top VPN providers and it is a great option to unblock your NFL streaming service.

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NFL 2026: Free Streams

7Plus
7Plus (Australia)

7Plus shows three NFL games per week during the regular season, including every Thursday Night Football fixture, and every postseason game, including the Super Bowl.

3 Free Games
TVNZ Plus
TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

TVNZ Plus shows three Sunday NFL games per week during the regular season, and every postseason game, including the Super Bowl.

3 Free Games
5
5 (U.K.)

5 shows two Sunday NFL games per week during the regular season, and one game from each round of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.

2 Free Games
Virgin Media Play
Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Virgin Media Play shows one Sunday NFL game per week during the regular season, three playoff games and the Super Bowl.

1 Free Game

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.

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