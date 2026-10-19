Tensions are rising within La Brigade Criminelle as "Maigret" returns for season 2, with three fresh Georges Simenon adaptations to sink your teeth into.

Here's how to watch "Maigret" season 2 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Maigret' S2 - How to watch You can watch "Maigret" from Monday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS in the U.S. The show will also be available on PBS Passport after it airs. • FREE — PBS (U.S.)

• Canada — PBS Passport

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The show returns and we find Maigret struggling to work alongside his new boss, Director of Police Xavier Guichard. The issue is Guichard doesn't take kindly to Maigret's unorthodox methods, but try as he might, he's not going to make the dogged detective change his ways.

There's also the addition of George Bonfils to the roster, which causes friction within the team. Meanwhile, Maigret will feel an increasing sense of guilt as he contends with right and wrong in his pursuit of justice.

Within the batch of six episodes for season 2, we also know that the show will be adapting the following Georges Simenon novels: The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien, Maigret's Revolver, and The Yellow Dog.

If you're ready for more exciting and complex crime stories, here's how to watch "Maigret" season 2 online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Maigret' season 2 for FREE

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"Maigret" season 2 will air in the U.S. on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The show returns on Monday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available on PBS Passport after the PBS broadcast. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss this fascinating series if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Maigret' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Maigret" season 2 should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to PBS to watch "Maigret" season 2 online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Maigret' season 2 in the U.K.?

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There is no release plan, streaming or linear, for "Maigret" season 2 in the U.K. as things stand.

The first season will land on U&DRAMA and the U streaming platform from December 2026, so the second season might end up there eventually.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

How to watch 'Maigret' season 2 in Canada

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Like in the U.S., you'll be able to catch "Maigret" season 2 for free via PBS if you have a TV antenna.

Or you could use the PBS app or PBS Passport, from Tuesday, October 20, which requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year.

Meanwhile, if you're away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Maigret' season 2 in Australia?

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There is no plan to release "Maigret" season 2 in Australia, be it on streaming services or on normal television.

However, the first season did land on ABC Down Under, so the second might end up there, too.

Remember, if you are leaving home and still want to watch the show, you can catch it on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Maigret' season 2 — need to know

'Maigret' season 2 — trailer

Maigret Season 2 | Official Trailer | MASTERPIECE on PBS - YouTube Watch On

'Maigret' season 2 — cast

Benjamin Wainwright as Jules Maigret

as Jules Maigret Stefanie Martini as Louise Maigret

as Louise Maigret Kerrie Hayes as Detective Sergeant Lucas

as Detective Sergeant Lucas Shaniqua Okwok as Inspector Janvier

as Inspector Janvier Reda Elazouar as Inspector LaPointe

as Inspector LaPointe Blake Harrison as Torrence

as Torrence Robert Kazinsky as Inspector Justin Cavre

as Inspector Justin Cavre Nathalie Armin as Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel

as Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel James Northcote as Joseph Moers

as Joseph Moers Nathaniel Parker as Director of Police Xavier Guichard

as Director of Police Xavier Guichard Alex Bhat as George Bonfils

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