Last chance to save $400 on Saatva’s best mattress of 2023 — don’t miss this!

The Saatva Classic is 2023’s best mattress and our top-rated luxury innerspring hybrid bed of the year, available in three firmness levels and two heights. It’s an excellent choice for all sleep positions and body types, and with our exclusive discount you can save $400 on the Classic and get free old mattress removal. This is a better deal than you’ll get with the general public Saatva sale for all sizes smaller than the Split King.

The Split King is the only size we’d recommend using this month’s general Saatva mattress sale for, as you’ll save $418 with that discount versus $400 with ours. However for the smaller sizes, from twin through to Cal king, our discount is better. For example, you’ll get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,595 with our exclusive saving versus it costing $1,696 in the general Saatva sale.

The perks you’ll get with a Saatva mattress are excellent too: a year’s sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping with free mattress installation and free old mattress and foundation removal.

The Saatva Classic by Saatva

Was: from $1,095

Now: from $695 at Saatva Summary: Our Saatva Classic mattress review contains insight and test data from our year-long review, and goes into detail about how the Classic excels at pressure relief for aching joints. While it isn’t the best Saatva mattress for back pain – that accolade belongs to the Saatva RX – the Classic has a dedicated lumbar crown to support and comfort the lower back in all sleep positions. Our testers with back and joint pain slept very comfortably on the Classic from the first night. As befitting the best hybrid mattress in the world right now, the Classic is breathable (thanks to a combo of coils and premium memory foam) and offers just the right amount of response; a little bounce is all you need. The downside is that there is some motion transfer, but nothing that will disturb your sleep. The Saatva Classic comes in three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm – and two heights (11.5” or 14.5”), which is why it suits pretty much every person. You’d pay a lot more for a handcrafted luxury innerspring hybrid of this quality in store, especially a fiberglass-free bed made with many natural materials. Price history: It’s rare that you’ll ever pay full MSRP on a Saatva mattress as the brand is very generous with its monthly mattress sales. However, we don’t see a chunky $400 discount on the twin through Cal king sizes of the Classic outside of big holiday events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This exclusive discount lives on from Cyber Week but it will end very soon. Saatva is also warning of a price increase coming this month, so we’d highly recommend buying now while the higher discount is available and before MSRPs are increased. Benefits: Year’s sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free old bed removal

Do Saatva mattresses come in a box?

No, Saatva mattresses don't come in a box. Instead they are shipped flat, like traditional mattresses, and delivered straight into your bedroom of choice. This is part of Saatva’s free mattress white glove delivery service, wherein the brand’s mattress installation experts will unpack the wrapping on your new Saatva bed, place the mattress on your bed frame, then take all that packaging away.

If you arrange it with Saatva in advance, they will also remove your old mattress and foundation for free as part of the luxury shipping service. There are a few types of bed that Saatva won’t take however, and that includes water beds.

If you want a mattress shipped to your door in a box, take a look at our best mattress in a box guide for our top recommendations for every budget.