Hurry! This 128GB microSD card just dropped to $19 for Black Friday

There are plenty of Black Friday deals happening right now that smaller ones might slip under the radar. That includes deals on microSD cards where you can save nearly half on the coast of extra storage.

Right now, the Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB microSD card is on sale for $19 at Amazon. This is a $21 savings over the regular retail price. It's also a historic low for this item.

The Samsung Pro Endurance line of microSD cards are perfect for long video recording. This card can handle hours of dash cam, body cam or CCTV camera footage. It can also endure extreme temperatures and other weather conditions. It works in phones and other devices as well, but speeds won't be as high as non-endurance cards.

Now, there are plenty of 128GB microSD cards on sale at Amazon for cheaper than this deal, so what makes this card so special? Well, this is an endurance microSD card, ideal for dash cams, body cams and other monitoring cameras.

The goal with the Samsung Pro Endurance card is not to output the fastest transfer speeds, but to instead have long endurance for constant video read and write. Seriously, for anyone looking to buy one of the best dash cams around, an endurance microSD card is essential. The last thing you would ever want to happen is for a critical piece of footage to end up corrupted because you used the wrong SD card.

Of course, this card can work with phones, video game consoles and other devices, but speeds won't be as fast. If not being used for long recording sessions, there are other microSD card deals on our best Black Friday camera deals page.

According to Samsung, this endurance card can last 25-times longer than speed-focused cards. It can record up to 43,000 hours of footage with an endurance of five years. It also supports 4K video recording for newer dash cams that can capture footage at high resolutions. It can resist magnets, x-rays, seawater and operating temperate from -13 to 185-degrees Fahrenheit.

