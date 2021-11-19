AirPods Pro Black Friday deal — get Apple’s earbuds for lowest price ever

Black Friday deals are getting more impressive as we continue to spot great savings on all things audio, including the new Apple AirPods Pro. Whether you're picking up a pair of these premium for yourself or as a gift, this is a fantastic price for one of the best wireless earbuds around.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189. That takes a whole 24% off the original price, saving you $59 in total. That's also the lowest price we've seen, so if you're serious about snatching a pair of these premium earbuds, hurry, as stock isn't going to last forever.

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with 24% off, saving you a total of $59. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water and sweat resistance, and comes with a MagSafe charging case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel and spatial audio support. This is a slightly newer model with MagSafe charging case.

As of right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, thanks to the eye-catching design and great active noise cancellation, providing one of the most immersive audio experiences.

While the AirPods Pro make a perfect choice for everyday users, these flagship earbuds really shine when it comes to fitness. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while running.

And with Apple's H1 chip, integration with your other Apple devices is easier than ever. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 5 hours on a charge, which isn't that long. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods Pro deals you're likely to see around this time of the year. So we recommend acting fast before this offer ends. In the meantime, make sure to check out our Black Friday headphone deals page and Amazon Black Friday deals hub for more savings.