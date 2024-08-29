Saatva, Helix, Purple and more — 5 top-rated mattresses for side sleepers to shop this Labor Day

Mattresses for side sleepers deliver cushioned comfort, lumbar support, and, in these Labor Day sales, big savings. Right now our favorite deal is 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe with code TOMS27 at Helix. A queen is just $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80) and you get pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector worth up to $418 thrown in for free.

Several of the side-sleeping mattress testers from our team have slept on and reviewed many beds while curating this year's best mattress guide, so we know how important it is to get that blend of cushioning and support right. The Saatva Classic is $400 off in the Saatva sale and a fantastic example of how to balance pressure relief with spinal alignment for side sleepers.

The Labor Day mattress sales have historically been an excellent time to buy a bed, and we're seeing strong discounts already this year. Below, we've rounded up our favorite mattress for side sleeper deals.

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 + free sleep bundle at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Midnight Luxe has earned the number one spot in our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers, and this luxury hybrid has nailed the balance between comfort and support. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we praised the plush pillow top for delivering immediate cushioning, while zoned steel coils keep the spine comfortably supported when lying on your side. With our code TOMS27 you can save 27% on the Midnight Luxe, reducing a queen to $1,732.88 (was $2,373.80). Plus Helix is offering an impressive free sleep bundle including pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

2. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is an excellent mattress for side sleepers, but thanks to its range of heights and firmness levels, it suits pretty much all sleep styles. Our Saatva Classic mattress review team found the Luxury Firm option comfortable in a side sleeping position, but if you prefer a softer feel, opt for the Plush Soft. With our semi-exclusive link you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic, reducing a queen to $1,695 (from $2,095). The Saatva Labor Day sale matches the best price we've seen this year on the Classic, and you'll get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

3. Purple Original Mattress: was from $999 now $799 at Purple

The Purple Original features an unusual support, with an elastic GelFlex Grid providing exceptional pressure relief that molds to the body. We found it took a few nights to get used to this unique feel during our Purple Original Mattress review, but don't let that put you off — if you give it a chance the Purple can provide a dreamy, weightless sleep feel. Purple mattress sales are hit and miss, but $200 off for Labor Day is one of the better deals we've spotted this year. A queen is now $1,299, down from $1,499.

4. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $936.25 now $683.47 + 2 free pillows at Helix with code TOMS27

Maybe it can't quite match the luxury levels of the Midnight Luxe (above), but the original Helix Midnight is still a supremely comfortable mattress for side sleepers. In our Helix Midnight mattress review we described the "dreamy comfort" and "excellent support" this bed provides when lying on your side. You can save 27% with code TOMS27, which is the biggest discount we've seen on the Midnight this year. A queen is now just $972.36, down from $1,332.