Are hybrid mattresses good for side sleepers? I'm a mattress tester – here's my take

Hybrid mattresses are known for their blend of cushioning and support, but are they any good for side sleepers? Many of us prefer to curl up on our side to drift off, and with hybrids a popular and versatile mattress type, you might be wondering if it's the right choice for you.

There are many hybrids featured in our best mattress guide, but that doesn't mean they're all a good fit for side sleepers. If you sleep on your side you need contoured support and pressure relief – both features a hybrid mattress can potentially provide.

Below we'll breakdown the features to look for in a bed if you lie on your side, and whether a hybrid mattress can be a good choice for side sleepers. We'll also round up some of our favorite mattresses for side sleepers. Let's get started...

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is a bed constructed from two types of materials: foams and coils. The best hybrid mattresses combine these materials to create a blend of cushioning and support, with most hybrid mattresses featuring a base layer of springs followed by upper layers of foams. Hybrid mattresses suit a lot of different sleep styles thanks to their versatility.

Compared to an all-foam mattress, you can expect a hybrid to be bouncier and cooler (the open coils enhance airflow). But the construction of a hybrid, including the type of foams used, the spring gauge, and the ratio of foams to springs, can result in some wildly different sleep feels. They also tend to be more expensive than all-foam beds – although regular mattress sales can help you save.

(Image credit: Future)

What type of mattress should a side sleeper use?

The best mattresses for side sleepers provide ample cushioning at the shoulders and hips while maintaining support to the lumbar region. This will ensure there's no build up of pressure where you push against the mattress and that your spine doesn't twist in the night.

Some people think all-foam mattresses are best for side sleepers due to their thicker layers of cushioning, but hybrid mattresses can also be dreamy – provided they have enough comfort layers. Conversely, some all-foam mattresses are too firm for side sleepers, and some are even too soft.

Are hybrid mattresses good for side sleepers?

Side sleepers need a bed that contours around the pressure points without sacrificing support. Hybrid mattresses can achieve this, but there are certain key features to look for when choosing a hybrid for a side sleeper. These factors ensure your hybrid is right for both your body type and your sleep position:

1. Multiple comfort layers

You shoulder and hip press into the mattress when sleep on your side, which can result in a build up of pressure. Ample cushioning is required to relieve this pressure and avoid waking up with aching arms and legs.

(Image credit: Future)

This cushioning is known as a comfort layer. Typically consisting of memory foam or other soft foams, these comfort layers contour to the shoulder and hip to provide soothing relief. On a hybrid, these comfort layers will sit above the base coils (often with a layer of denser foam acting as a transition between materials).

All hybrid mattresses feature comfort layers, as it separates them from coil-based innerspring mattresses. However, some hybrids use thinner or firmer layers of cushioning, best for back or front sleepers. Side sleepers should ensure their hybrid has thick cushioning that can contour to the body.

2. Height

Eight inches plus is considered a suitable mattress thickness for adults, but for side sleepers, it's better to look for a deeper model. A mattress measuring 12 inches or higher is most likely to have the dense cushioning a side sleeper requires, with the plush build helping distribute pressure at the shoulder and hip.

When opting for a hybrid, it's important to consider height in relation to comfort layers: a 14-inch high mattress with tall springs might be less appropriate for a side sleeper than a 12-inch mattress with deeper cushioning.

3. Medium firmness

There's no one-size-fits-all firmness for side sleepers, as the right feel will depend at least partly on your body type and preferences. However, as a general rule, side sleepers should opt for medium when choosing how firm a mattress should be. This translates to between 5-6/10 on the firmness scale (with one super soft and 10 rock hard).

Lightweight side sleepers will typically require a softer surface, so aim for a medium-soft feel around 4/10. Those with a heavier build should look for a medium-firm, around 7/10. Most side sleepers will fit in the middle, with a medium 5-6/10 feeling just right.

(Image credit: Future)

Hybrid mattresses are available in a range of feels – ranging from soft to firm – so no matter your build, you should be able to find a hybrid that suits you. In addition, hybrid beds are generally better mattresses for heavy people (thanks to those supportive coils). Side sleepers with a bigger build should consider a hybrid with a medium-firm feel.

My top 3 hybrid mattresses for side sleepers

1. Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373.75 now $961.63 with code JULY30 at Helix

Our number one mattress for side sleepers is a hybrid: the Helix Midnight Luxe. In our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review our testing panel described it as having "bags of support for healthy side sleeping". There's 30% off in the extended 4th of July sale (you have to use code JULY30 at checkout) reducing a queen size to $1,661.66 from $2,373.80. This sale is set to end soon, so shop before it reverts to the usual 20% off Helix mattress sale.

2. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic mattress is our current top mattress choice and even better – it can suit pretty much every type of side sleeper. Available in three firmness levels, pick a feel that suits your body and sleep style and you can enjoy the spinal support and pressure relief we noted in our Saatva Classic Mattress review. There's up to $300 off the Saatva Classic right now, reducing a queen to $1,795 (was $2,095). That's not the best Saatva mattress sale we've seen recently, but you do still get a full year's sleep trial and free white glove delivery.