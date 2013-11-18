10 Best Online Game Sites and Apps

Desura

Driven by developers and community, Desura specializes in serving mods, patches and add-ons to games, and the site is well liked due to its openness. Developers set the prices of their games and games are rated by the community. You won't see many of the big triple A titles, but if you're looking for indie titles and other games off the beaten path, then this is the place to go. The only downside to Desura's openness is that some of the games are lacking in quality.