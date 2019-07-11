The Best Cheap Cell Phone Plans (Under $40 per Month)

Introduction: Which Discount Carrier Is Best

There’s life beyond the Big Four wireless carriers, particularly if you’re looking to keep costs down while still getting the best cell phone plan available. About a dozen different carriers — including some names you’ll recognize and some you won’t — promise low monthly rates without too many trade-offs for service.

Based on our research and testing, Metro by T-Mobile — the renamed MetroPCS service — is the best of the bunch. It uses a far-reaching network with fast LTE speeds, while also offering attractively priced data plans that start at $30 for 2GB.

Saving money on your cell phone bill doesn't mean having to sacrifice on data. Now that Visible has opened up its service to more customers, including Android users, we think it offers the best unlimited data plan for $40 a month or less — especially during a current promotion that's lifted Visible's usual cap on data speeds.

For bargain hunters who don't need that much data, Republic Wireless offers the most flexibility, charging just $5 per month for each gigabyte on top of a $15 base rate for unlimited talk and text. Google Fi, formerly known as Project Fi, provides great coverage, particularly for overseas travelers, and it’s more accessible now that Google is extending it to devices beyond its own Pixel phones.

Republic Wireless now offers an annual payment option that can lower your monthly bill. The carrier says you can get two months of service for free by opting for annual payments.

Tello has revamped its wireless plans, offering more data for less money. Previously, you'd pay $39 a month for 10GB of data. That now gets you 12GB, and you can get a 4GB monthly plan for less than $20.

Visible, Verizon's prepaid subsidiary, continues to run a promotion where new and existing customers will receive uncapped, unlimited data for as long as they remain with the carrier.

Ting, which relies on other carriers for its coverage, plans to add Verizon as a partner network later this year, while also extending its relationship with Sprint through September 2020. It's ending its contract with T-Mobile in December, citing uncertainty over the proposed Sprint/T-Mobile merger.

How We Picked the Best Low-Cost Carrier

We evaluate the best and worst carriers overall, including some of the options featured here. But the criteria is different when considering low-cost options. For starters, we looked only at carriers that offered monthly plans costing $40 and less. After all, if you’re on the lookout for an inexpensive service provider, your monthly bill is going to be the first thing you consider.

But price isn’t the only criteria we looked at. We also considered the variety of plans each carrier offered and whether you could move to a different plan if your talk, text and data needs change. We took special features into consideration: Do the carriers offer discounts on multiple lines? Are features like hotspot data included with plans? And what other perks, if any, can subscribers expect?

When considering whether to use a discount carrier, you should absolutely check on which network they use and how that coverage is in your area.

It’s important to note that none of these discount carriers operate their own network. Rather, as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, they piggyback on the cellular networks built by one or more of the Big Four carriers. We looked at which network each carrier used and how it performed when we tested for LTE speeds. (When considering whether to use a discount carrier, you should absolutely check on which network they use and how that coverage is in your area.)

Some carriers, such as Republic Wireless and Google Fi, also offload calls and texts to Wi-Fi when available, as part of keeping monthly costs low. We took that feature into consideration as well.

Most of these carriers let you bring your own device, selling you a SIM card to use on your own phone. Others will sell you a phone if you’re looking for a new device, so we looked at phone selection, and whether the carrier offered the last flagships alongside older models and budget phones.

Best Cheap Carrier Overall: Metro by T-Mobile

Our current rankings of wireless phone carriers places Metro by T-Mobile (formerly known as MetroPCS) ahead of Sprint. It’s easy to see why: As a T-Mobile subsidiary, Metro reaps the benefits of its parent company’s network. And with its new name, Metro is looking to emphasize its mix of value and perks.

Best Plan 10GB Monthly Rate $40 Parent Network T-Mobile Phones Available 29

In our latest wireless network testing, T-Mobile was neck-and-neck with AT&T for LTE speed. And that benefits Metro subscribers, as there’s no noticeable performance gap between T-Mobile and Metro. (T-Mobile does reserve the right to prioritize its own traffic ahead of other carriers on its network, but in only a few testing instances, did we notice any difference between T-Mobile and Metro speeds.)





In some of the locations where we tested, Metro turned in faster times than its parent company. Subscribe to Metro and you can be confident that anywhere T-Mobile’s network reaches, you’ll enjoy solid service.

The Moto E5 Play is among the low-cost phones you'll find at Metro by T-Mobile.

Metro also offers a decent selection of phones, including recent flagship such as the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 Plus. But Metro's focus is really on low-cost handsets. Of the 29 phones currently on offer at Metro, 13 will cost you less than $200. (You can find additional savings if you bring over a number to Metro, though you'll be on the hook for taxes and an activation fee.)



As a T-Mobile subsidiary, MetroPCS reaps the benefits of its parent company’s network.

If there’s a drawback to Metro, besides its low ratings for customer service, it’s that the carrier has limited plan options for $40 or less. You can either opt for a 2GB, $30 monthly plan or a 10GB, $40 monthly option — the latter options doubles the amount of data available from MetroPCS's old $40 plan. (We happen to think Metro's $40 10GB option is the best prepaid cell phone plan available.) There are unlimited options at Metro, too, but those cost more than $40 — if you want to keep your monthly costs down, you'd be better off considering unlimited options from either Visible or TextNow, both of which charge less than Metro.



You can add additional lines at Metro for $30 — no savings at all if you’re on the 2GB plan, but a $10 discount on Metro's 10GB offering.

You can find other plans that will cost you less money each month at other carriers, but Metro’s superior performance and customer-friendly extras push it over the top.

Full Report: Metro by T-Mobile



Republic Wireless: Best Bargain Plan

Republic Wireless has the most attractive assortment of plans among discount carriers, offering unlimited talk and text to all subscribers along with reasonably priced tiers of data. A plan with 2GB of data — which is enough for the average user — costs $25 a month. If you need more, Republic lets you add 1GB of LTE data for $5, undercutting the $10-per-gigabyte that Google Fi charges.

Best Plan 2GB Monthly Rate

$25 Parent Network Sprint, T-Mobile Phones Available 12

The savings increase if you sign up for an annual payment on your cell phone plan. Say you use 2GB of LTE data per month. That would cost you $25 per month normally, but paying annually reduces that monthly payment to $20.83 — essentially giving you two months of service for free.

You can bring your own device to Republic, so long as it's an Android phone. (There's no support for the iPhone in other words.) Republic sells phones, too, including both the Moto G7 and long-lasting Moto G7 Power. You also find Samsung flagships, including the latest Galaxy S10 phones, as well as last year's Galaxy S9.

Republic keeps costs low by using Wi-Fi to handle calls, texts and data when available; otherwise, you’re using the cellular network of either Sprint or T-Mobile. Adaptive coverage blends Wi-Fi and cellular to deliver improved call quality.

Full Report: Republic Wireless

Visible: Best Unlimited Plan for $40

If you want lots of data but don't want the higher monthly bill that comes with one of the major carriers' unlimited data plans, consider turning to Visible. This Verizon-owned low-cost carrier gives you unlimited talk, text and data for $40 a month, with taxes and fees folded into that rate.

Best Plan Unlimited Monthly Rate $40 Parent Network Verizon Phones Available 14

There's a trade-off, as you might expect. While Visible uses Verizon's far-reaching cellular network for its service, it's capped download speeds at 5 Mbps. However, under a current promotion, new and current Visible subscribers aren't subject to that speed cap for as long as they stick with the carrier. We've retested the service and confirmed the faster speeds, though our Visible device wasn't always as fast as Verizon phones, suggesting Verizon prioritizes its own traffic. Still, for $40 a month, that's a concession most people can live with.

Other performance caps remain, even under Visible's current promotion. You still can only stream video at 480p resolution — not HD — and music is restricted to 500 Kbps.

Visible became a much more attractive option in January when it added support for Android phones — the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the headliners, but Visible sells its own $99 branded phone, the R2, built by ZTE, and you'll also find the Moto G7 Power. (We're still waiting for Visible to offer the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as promised). Previously, only iPhone owners could use Visible, and the iPhone remains a big option with the carrier. You can either bring your own Apple phone or choose from one of 10 new or pre-owned iPhones available from the carrier. (The iPhone 8 Plus is listed as out of stock as of this writing.)



Full Report: Visible

Google Fi: Best Coverage

If you’re using one of Google’s premium Android devices, it’s been hard to top the prices at Google Fi, the wireless service formerly known as Project Fi. And now that more phones will work with Google Fi, the service becomes an even more compelling option.

You get unlimited talk and text for $20 a month and each gigabyte of data adds another $10 to your monthly bill. That's double what Republic charges per gigabyte, but Google Fi credits you for the data that goes unused on your plan, so judicious web surfing rewards you with a lower monthly bill.

In those months where you need to use a lot of data, Google Fi's Bill Protection feature caps your monthly cost at $80 even if you use more than the 6GB of data that would buy. Subscribers with an eye on monthly costs likely won't want to take advantage of this feature regularly, but it's nice to know that it's there when you need it.

Best Plan 1GB Monthly Rate $30 Parent Network Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular Phones Available 6



Google Fi also helps keep your data usage down by employing Wi-Fi when available. Otherwise, you switch seamlessly between the networks of Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular, at least if you use a Fi-certified phone like the newly introduced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL or third-party phones such as the Moto G7 and Moto G6. The just announced Pixel 3a and 3a XL are now available from Google Fi, too.

Google now lets you use almost an Android phone and even iPhones with Google Fi, though you'll have to stick with either T-Mobile or Sprint's network with no seamless switching between the two. Still, by accepting even more phones, Google has removed one of the biggest hurdles to using Google Fi, especially now that the iPhone supports visual voicemail for Fi customers.



Google Fi is particularly appealing when you travel. In more than 170 countries, you continue to draw from the same pool of data you would in the U.S. at no addition cost. And people concerned about their privacy will appreciate a recent move that now uses secure VPN services for cellular connections in addition to connections to Wi-Fi hotspots. (Again, this feature is limited to Fi-certified devices.)



Full Report: Project Fi

Other Cheap Carrier Options

