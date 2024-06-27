7 best mobile AI apps for iPhone and Android

The AI age is here, and while Apple’s finally hopped on board with its planned rollout of Apple Intelligence later this year, you don’t need to wait to start experimenting with it on your phone or tablet — and that includes Android, too.

There is already a whole host of apps with AI-powered features in them, but here we’re rounding up more Chatbot-style options for your mobile platform of choice, from Claude and ChatGPT to tech giant offerings like Gemini and Copilot.

Here’s our rundown of the best AI apps around right now.

Anthropic Claude

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Pricing: Free/$20 per month

Platforms: iOS

Anthropic’s Claude app is currently iOS only after making its debut on the platform last month, and offers an AI assistant that can help with analyzing data, producing text, and pretty much anything else you can ask of it.

It does a good job of remembering prior conversations, too, so you don’t feel like you need to start from scratch each time.

OpenAI ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Pricing: Free/$20 per month

Platforms: iOS/Android

One of the trailblazers of generative AI, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is free to use for users on GPT 3.5, but you’ll get access to 4 and 4o if you opt for the Plus plan.

The chatbot itself is solid, but you also gain the use of custom GPTs and DALL-E image generation, as well as early access to new features as they arrive.

Perplexity

(Image credit: Perplexity)

Pricing: Free/$20 per month

Platforms: iOS/Android

Focused on offering a boundless amount of knowledge at your fingertips, Perplexity feels like a Chatbot/search engine hybrid.

You only get five Pro searches a day on the standard plan, but moving to Professional nets you 600, file analysis, multiple image generation options, and access to multiple LLMs.

Character.ai

(Image credit: Character AI)

Pricing: $9.99 per month

Platforms: iOS/Android

If all of these feel a little impersonal, Character.ai might be worth a look instead. Users can create and speak to AI-generated characters, with conversation more of a focus than providing quality information.

Users can work on their translation skills, work on collaborative ideas, or play text games with the characters.

Google Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

Pricing: Free/$20 as part of Google One

Platforms: iOS/Android

Google has been pushing AI hard in recent months (a little too hard, some may say), but its Gemini Chatbot remains accessible - at least on a computer.

On iOS and Android, it too often feels disconnected from Google devices around you, and it can take a while to get a response.

Microsoft Copilot

(Image credit: Copilot)

Pricing: free/$20 per month

Platforms: iOS/Android

Microsoft is putting Copilot front-and-center on Windows machines, and its companion apps on iOS and Android are solid, too.

The premium version unlocks faster response times and app integrations with Office, but even without it the underlying tech is sound, leaning on OpenAI models to help with image generation and content writing.