7 best mobile AI apps for iPhone and Android

News
By
published

Is that an LLM in your pocket?

ChatGPT vs Claude (logos for each bot)
(Image credit: OpenAI/Anthropic/Future)

The AI age is here, and while Apple’s finally hopped on board with its planned rollout of Apple Intelligence later this year, you don’t need to wait to start experimenting with it on your phone or tablet — and that includes Android, too.

There is already a whole host of apps with AI-powered features in them, but here we’re rounding up more Chatbot-style options for your mobile platform of choice, from Claude and ChatGPT to tech giant offerings like Gemini and Copilot.

Here’s our rundown of the best AI apps around right now.

Anthropic Claude

Claude

(Image credit: Anthropic)
  • Pricing: Free/$20 per month 
  • Platforms: iOS 

Anthropic’s Claude app is currently iOS only after making its debut on the platform last month, and offers an AI assistant that can help with analyzing data, producing text, and pretty much anything else you can ask of it. 

It does a good job of remembering prior conversations, too, so you don’t feel like you need to start from scratch each time. 

OpenAI ChatGPT

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)
  • Pricing: Free/$20 per month
  • Platforms: iOS/Android 

One of the trailblazers of generative AI, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is free to use for users on GPT 3.5, but you’ll get access to 4 and 4o if you opt for the Plus plan. 

The chatbot itself is solid, but you also gain the use of custom GPTs and DALL-E image generation, as well as early access to new features as they arrive. 

Perplexity

Perplexity

(Image credit: Perplexity)
  • Pricing: Free/$20 per month
  • Platforms: iOS/Android 

Focused on offering a boundless amount of knowledge at your fingertips, Perplexity feels like a Chatbot/search engine hybrid. 

You only get five Pro searches a day on the standard plan, but moving to Professional nets you 600, file analysis, multiple image generation options, and access to multiple LLMs. 

Character.ai 

Character AI

(Image credit: Character AI)
  • Pricing: $9.99 per month 
  • Platforms: iOS/Android 

If all of these feel a little impersonal, Character.ai might be worth a look instead. Users can create and speak to AI-generated characters, with conversation more of a focus than providing quality information. 

Users can work on their translation skills, work on collaborative ideas, or play text games with the characters.

Google Gemini 

Gemini

(Image credit: Google)
  • Pricing: Free/$20 as part of Google One 
  • Platforms: iOS/Android 

Google has been pushing AI hard in recent months (a little too hard, some may say), but its Gemini Chatbot remains accessible - at least on a computer. 

On iOS and Android, it too often feels disconnected from Google devices around you, and it can take a while to get a response. 

Microsoft Copilot

Copilot

(Image credit: Copilot)
  • Pricing: free/$20 per month 
  • Platforms: iOS/Android 

Microsoft is putting Copilot front-and-center on Windows machines, and its companion apps on iOS and Android are solid, too. 

The premium version unlocks faster response times and app integrations with Office, but even without it the underlying tech is sound, leaning on OpenAI models to help with image generation and content writing.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 236 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(1TB Blue)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 1TB...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(White)
Our Review
8
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Black)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Lloyd Coombes